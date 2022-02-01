Solar Media
News

Policy support could lead to 'flurry of activity' in Europe's green hydrogen sector

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

News

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

News

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

News
Toshiba’s pilot solar-to-hydrogen project in Fukushima prefecture, Japan. This year could see policy shifts help Europe’s green hydrogen sector start moving towards “projects in the tens or even hundreds of megawatts”, Delta-EE’s Robert Bloom said. Image: Toshiba.

This year could be a tipping point for Europe’s green hydrogen sector, with a flurry of activity predicted if the necessary policy environment is achieved, according to research and consulting firm Delta-EE.

While 115 projects with a combined potential electrolyser capacity of 2,138MW are set to become operational across Europe in 2022 and 2023, only 37% have reached final investment decision or have been awarded public funding. Many are said to be dependent on positive legislative indications and incentives from governments across the continent.

With more than 6GW of announced green hydrogen projects planned in Europe by the end of 2024, Delta-EE said the focus must shift to providing a policy environment that allows them to be realised.  

Long-term incentives and policy will allow de-risking of projects, giving developers confidence that project finances are viable, said Robert Bloom, service manager for Delta-EE’s Global Hydrogen Intelligence Service.

“Our research suggests that 2022 could be the year where we see the necessary policy environment develop that could drive projects in the tens or even hundreds of megawatts towards coming online,” Bloom said.

Among the policies that are expected to be key drivers for the sector’s growth include the European Union’s Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Package and the UK’s Hydrogen Strategy, which details the country’s plans to achieve 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Delta-EE expects that annual green hydrogen demand across Europe will increase from around 9,900 tonnes in 2021 to more than 620,000 tonnes in 2026, by which time the industrial sector will account for 60% of green hydrogen demand.

Research published last month by Fitch Solutions called on governments globally to subsidise low-carbon hydrogen production to overcome cost barriers and put in place standards to further stimulate growth.

The consultancy said that although substantial investments are required to achieve cost parity with grey hydrogen, governments have an important role to play in adapting public procurement procedures to create ‘market pull’.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
Delta-EE, electrolysers, financing, green hydrogen, policy, project finance

