Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

By George Heynes
Projects, Power Plants
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

News

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

News

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

News

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

News

Meta and RWE sign PPAs for 274MW US solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.

The Calabanga solar project, which NRE said was the first utility-scale solar power project in the Bicol Region, will deliver clean energy to the national grid, maintained by the state-owned National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

NRE will sell about 85% of the generated electricity through a power supply agreement with a subsidiary of the AboitizPower Corporation. The remaining generated power will be supplied to the wholesale electricity spot market or commercial and contestable customers via direct short-term contracts.

Construction had been undertaken via a lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with a consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation and PowerChina Philippines Corporation.

Cyril Dissescou, CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy, revealed the company’s delight at its first operating project in the Philippines. More projects, such as its 145MWp Visayas solar project, are set to come online soon.

“The Calabanga solar project demonstrates our commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions and contributing to the Philippines’ renewable energy objectives,” Dissescou added.

Solar PV in the Philippines

This development comes as the Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines granted a ‘green lane certificate’ for developing a solar-plus-storage project claimed to be the “world’s largest”. In doing so, this would enable the project to be developed at a faster rate.

As reported by PV Tech yesterday, the project in question is the Terra Solar project, which plans to pair 3,500MW of solar PV with a 4,500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The geographical challenges of building large-scale projects in the Philippines, an archipelago nation with around 7,100 islands, has led to the development of various innovative solutions to help support its decarbonisation.

Last year, Singaporean renewable energy developer Blueleaf Energy revealed ambitious plans for the floating solar sector, which include an initiative to build 1.3GW of floating solar capacity in the Philippines alongside local EPC firm SunAsia Energy.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
floating solar, philippines, pv modules, solar pv, south east asia, utility-scale solar

Read Next

SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

August 15, 2024
A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the Federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.
A Meralco project in the Philippines.

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

August 14, 2024
The Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines has given a ‘green lane certificate’ for a 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project.
The last twelve months have been the most successful for the initiative. Image: Victoria government.

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

August 14, 2024
The government of the Australian state of Victoria has said that its Solar Homes programme has helped deliver 2GW of solar PV power.
A Vikram Solar project.

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

August 13, 2024
India added around 12.2GW of new solar capacity in the first half of the year, according to figures from JMK Research.
Cypark's hybrid floating project in Merchang.

Cypark and Trinasolar commission 100MW hybrid floating solar project in Malaysia

August 13, 2024
Cypark Resources Berhad has commissioned a 100MW hybrid project in its home state, which includes 35MW of floating solar capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

News

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

News

CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024