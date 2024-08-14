Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

The project is being developed by Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (TSPI), which is co-owned by SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC) and utility Meralco. Image: Meralco.

The Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines has given a ‘green lane certificate’ for a solar and storage project said to be the largest in the world, enabling it to proceed at a quicker pace.

The BOI has given the certificate to the Terra Solar project, which plans to pair 3,500MW of solar PV with a 4,500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).