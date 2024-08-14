Subscribe To Premium
Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

By Cameron Murray
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

A Meralco project in the Philippines.
The project is being developed by Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (TSPI), which is co-owned by SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC) and utility Meralco. Image: Meralco.

The Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines has given a ‘green lane certificate’ for a solar and storage project said to be the largest in the world, enabling it to proceed at a quicker pace.

The BOI has given the certificate to the Terra Solar project, which plans to pair 3,500MW of solar PV with a 4,500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project is being developed by Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (TSPI), which is co-owned by independent power producer (IPP) SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC) and utility Manila Electric Company (Meralco). The green lane certificate was received by Emmanuel Rubio, president and CEO of Meralco subsidiary MGen.

Terra Solar would span 3,500 hectares of land in the Bulacan and Nueva Ecija provinces and would cost PHP185 billion (US$3.2 billion). The project would be the largest in the world by capacity, in terms of solar, BESS and both technologies combined.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

