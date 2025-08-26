Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

News

Daqo losses stabilise as polysilicon production exceeds sales for the first time this year

News

Utility-scale PV investment drops and small-scale soars in first half of 2025 – BloombergNEF

News

Jakson Engineers invests US$912.5 million in 6GW integrated PV manufacturing plant

News

India adds 14.3GW utility-scale solar in H1 2025, up 49% year-on-year

News

Australia approves 797MW of renewable capacity in July

News

Bila Solar, Origami Solar to offer steel-framed US-made PERC modules

News

Gentari, Gamuda to build 1.5GW solar-plus-storage to power data centres in Malaysia

News

Ember: African imports of Chinese solar panels increase 60% year-on-year to over 15GW

News

China added 11GW of new PV capacity in July, down 48% year-on-year

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The facility is split evenly across traditional loans, revolving working capital facilities and guarantee lines. Image: ABO Wind.

German renewable energy company ABO Energy has closed its first syndicated loan agreement worth €240 million (US$279.8 million) to develop and construct more wind, solar and storage projects. 

The facility is split evenly across traditional loans, revolving working capital facilities and guarantee lines, with Commerzbank acting as lead arranger and six other banks participating. It will largely refinance existing loans and promissory notes, while providing additional liquidity to support the company’s expanding project pipeline. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Dubbing the syndicated loan “an important step for the company,” Alexander Reinicke, managing director of ABO Energy said: “We are delighted to have secured the necessary funds to continue our successful course and develop and construct more wind, solar and storage projects. The syndicated loan confirms the financial community’s confidence and interest in our forward-looking company.”  

The syndicated loan drew strong interest from new banking partners, with leading German and international institutions participating on standard market terms. Commerzbank served as sole bookrunner and agent, while Clifford Chance advised the banks and Noer advised ABO Energy. 

ABO Energy had a 23.1GW development pipeline as of March 2024, with solar accounting for around 30% of the total capacity. The company develops, finances and builds solar farms, but typically sells them at or near commissioning rather than operating them long term, and has worked on large-scale projects such as a 79MW facility in Hungary and a 10MW project in Colombia.

In 2023, ABO Wind, a subsidiary of ABO Energy, sold a 100MW solar PV project in South Africa’s North West Province to an undisclosed investor. 

The project formed the final third of a 300MW solar cluster, following the sale of the first 200MW in 2022. Fully developed, permitted and ready for construction, the project was acquired by an investor that signed a private power purchase agreement (PPA) with an undisclosed offtaker for the electricity generated. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
ABO Energy, abo wind, finance, financial instruments, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo losses stabilise as polysilicon production exceeds sales for the first time this year

August 26, 2025
Daqo New Energy has posted gross losses of US$81.4 million in Q2 2025, up from losses of US$81.5 million in Q1.
The storage facilities should have a minimum capacity of 30% of the total installed power generation capacity. Image: Raphael Cruz via Unsplash

Utility-scale PV investment drops and small-scale soars in first half of 2025 – BloombergNEF

August 26, 2025
Investment in utility-scale solar fell by 19% in the first half of 2025, as global investment in all renewable energy projects grew by 10%.
These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.

Jakson Engineers invests US$912.5 million in 6GW integrated PV manufacturing plant

August 26, 2025
Jakson Engineers is investing over INR80 billion (US$912.5 million) to set up a 6GW integrated solar module, cell, and wafer plant.
Solar panels in India.

India adds 14.3GW utility-scale solar in H1 2025, up 49% year-on-year

August 26, 2025
India installed 14.3GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 49% increase year-on-year.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China added 11GW of new PV capacity in July, down 48% year-on-year

August 26, 2025
China has added 11.04GW of solar PV capacity in July 2025, a 48% decrease from the same period a year ago, according to data from China's National Energy Administration.
A solar project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Premium

Dominance of PV and the shift to bifacial back contact c-Si technology in the next solar decade

August 22, 2025
Radovan Kopecek and Joris Libal examine the technological and economic factors driving PV’s ascendancy, with emphasis on bifacial BC modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

News

R.Power to sell 440MW ready-to-build PV portfolio in Poland

News

Jakson Engineers invests US$912.5 million in 6GW integrated PV manufacturing plant

News

India adds 14.3GW utility-scale solar in H1 2025, up 49% year-on-year

News

Ember: African imports of Chinese solar panels increase 60% year-on-year to over 15GW

News

Utility-scale PV investment drops and small-scale soars in first half of 2025 – BloombergNEF

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.