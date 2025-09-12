ACME secures US$43 million financing for 400MW project in Rajasthan

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan, and is contracted with state-run National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at INR4.64 per unit.

Gurugram-headquartered ACME Solar Holdings has an operational capacity of 2,890MW, spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions. In June 2025, Chinese PV tracker manufacturer Arctech signed an agreement with ACME to supply 175MW of solar trackers for a facility near Duqm, Oman.

Arctech agreed to deploy its 1P single-axis Skyline II tracking system for a green ammonia project targeting 300 metric tons per day (MTPD) of production. Deliveries were scheduled to begin in phases from July 2025.

Additionally, ACME secured INR31.84 billion in project financing from REC Limited for a 280MW project in India. The project, combining solar and battery storage, was contracted to NHPC under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) at INR4.64/kWh.