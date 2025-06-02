Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our green hydrogen journey, and we are confident that Arctech’s advanced tracking solutions and project execution capabilities will support us in achieving optimal energy efficiency and reliability under challenging coastal and high-wind site conditions,” said by Vipin Aggarwal, VP of procurement in green hydrogen and international business, ACME Cleantech Solutions.

The Duqm region features coastal desert conditions marked by sandy soils, strong winds, extreme temperatures, and high solar radiation, along with C5-level corrosion exposure.

According to the firm, SkyLine II solar tracker is built to stay stable at any tilt angle following the path of the sun, which helps it perform well even in tough weather. It moves into a flat, horizontal position when not in use, making it more reliable and efficient. This design also helps it handle strong winds better, cutting down on damage and downtime.

The Kunshan, China-headquartered firm is constructing a 15GW solar tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, which is set to begin operations this. In 2024, the company leased 9,700 square-meters of land from Saudi Arabia’s MODON for the facility. This will be Arctech’s second overseas plant, following its first in Gujarat, India.

Recently, Arctech secured 1.5GW of SkyLine II solar trackers supply agreement with Chinese state-owned energy company PowerChina for Al Ajban project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In October 2024, Arctech signed a 2.3GW agreement to supply its Skyline II trackers for ACWA Power’s Haden project in Saudi Arabia. Under the deal, the trackers will be delivered to China Energy Engineering Group, which is overseeing the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC).

Prior to this, the firm had provided 1.5GW of SkyLine II solar trackers for a project in Al Shubakh district, Jeddah City, Saudi Arabia. At the time of this announcement, Arctech said this project is part of the Saudi Arabian government’s energy transition effort, as it is aiming for 50% of its energy to be generated from renewable sources by 2030, equivalent to 27.3GW of renewable energy installation.

Recently, apart from its projects in the Middle East, Arctech has supplied 240MW of trackers to a project in Uzbekistan, and 242MW to a facility in the Indian state of Rajasthan.