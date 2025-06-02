Subscribe To Premium
Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

LECO process can increase resistance of TOPCon cells by ‘orders of magnitude’

US DOE downsizes loan to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

Arctech will deploy its 1P single-axis Skyline II solar tracking system at ACME Cleantech Solutions' Duqm plant. Image: Arctech
Chinese PV tracker manufacturer Arctech has signed an agreement with Indian solar developer ACME Cleantech Solutions to provide 175MW of solar trackers for an upcoming facility near the southeastern coast in Duqm, Oman. 

Arctech will deploy its 1P single-axis Skyline II solar tracking system for a green ammonia project which aims to produce 300 metric tons per day (MTPD). The trackers will be delivered in several phases starting from July 2025. 

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our green hydrogen journey, and we are confident that Arctech’s advanced tracking solutions and project execution capabilities will support us in achieving optimal energy efficiency and reliability under challenging coastal and high-wind site conditions,” said by Vipin Aggarwal, VP of procurement in green hydrogen and international business, ACME Cleantech Solutions.   

The Duqm region features coastal desert conditions marked by sandy soils, strong winds, extreme temperatures, and high solar radiation, along with C5-level corrosion exposure. 

According to the firm, SkyLine II solar tracker is built to stay stable at any tilt angle following the path of the sun, which helps it perform well even in tough weather. It moves into a flat, horizontal position when not in use, making it more reliable and efficient. This design also helps it handle strong winds better, cutting down on damage and downtime.   

The Kunshan, China-headquartered firm is constructing a 15GW solar tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, which is set to begin operations this. In 2024, the company leased 9,700 square-meters of land from Saudi Arabia’s MODON for the facility. This will be Arctech’s second overseas plant, following its first in Gujarat, India. 

Recently, Arctech secured 1.5GW of SkyLine II solar trackers supply agreement with Chinese state-owned energy company PowerChina for Al Ajban project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

In October 2024, Arctech signed a 2.3GW agreement to supply its Skyline II trackers for ACWA Power’s Haden project in Saudi Arabia. Under the deal, the trackers will be delivered to China Energy Engineering Group, which is overseeing the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). 

Prior to this, the firm had provided 1.5GW of SkyLine II solar trackers for a project in Al Shubakh district, Jeddah City, Saudi Arabia. At the time of this announcement, Arctech said this project is part of the Saudi Arabian government’s energy transition effort, as it is aiming for 50% of its energy to be generated from renewable sources by 2030, equivalent to 27.3GW of renewable energy installation. 

Recently, apart from its projects in the Middle East, Arctech has supplied 240MW of trackers to a project in Uzbekistan, and 242MW to a facility in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

