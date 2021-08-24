ACME to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME, said the agreement will allow ACME to “kick-start” its activities in Oman. Image: ACME Group

Indian solar developer ACME Group has signed a deal to advance a green hydrogen project in Oman which will be powered by 3GW of solar.

Acme has signed a land agreement with the government of Oman to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia facility in the country, which the company claims will be the largest in the world once complete. The facility will produce 2,400 tons of green ammonia per day with annual production pegged at 900,000 tons. Electrolysers at the project will be powered using 3GW of solar and 500MW of wind to be located adjacent to the facility.

The agreement will channel US$3.5 billion of investment into the site at the Port of Duqm in central Oman and was signed with government body The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

Green ammonia produced at the facility will be exported to continents including Europe and Asia.

Construction will start in Oman “as soon we commission our first green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Bikaner in India,” said Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME. “The plant in Oman would be developed in phases and the first phase is likely to be commissioned by the end of 2022.”

Once operational, the Bikaner facility will use 5MW of on-site solar – which can also be scaled up to 10MW – to produce 5 tons of green ammonia per day, with an annual output of 1,750-1,800 tons of green fuel.

In March, the Oman government and ACME signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the large-scale facility.

In June, ACME partnered with Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec to announce the development of a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.