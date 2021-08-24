Solar Media
News

ACME to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ACME to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

News

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

News

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News

Singapore eyeing 144MWp of floating solar on reservoirs

News
Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME, said the agreement will allow ACME to “kick-start” its activities in Oman. Image: ACME Group

Indian solar developer ACME Group has signed a deal to advance a green hydrogen project in Oman which will be powered by 3GW of solar.

Acme has signed a land agreement with the government of Oman to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia facility in the country, which the company claims will be the largest in the world once complete. The facility will produce 2,400 tons of green ammonia per day with annual production pegged at 900,000 tons. Electrolysers at the project will be powered using 3GW of solar and 500MW of wind to be located adjacent to the facility.

The agreement will channel US$3.5 billion of investment into the site at the Port of Duqm in central Oman and was signed with government body The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

Green ammonia produced at the facility will be exported to continents including Europe and Asia.

Construction will start in Oman “as soon we commission our first green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Bikaner in India,” said Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME. “The plant in Oman would be developed in phases and the first phase is likely to be commissioned by the end of 2022.”

Once operational, the Bikaner facility will use 5MW of on-site solar – which can also be scaled up to 10MW – to produce 5 tons of green ammonia per day, with an annual output of 1,750-1,800 tons of green fuel.

In March, the Oman government and ACME signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the large-scale facility.

In June, ACME partnered with Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec to announce the development of a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

