News

ACWA Power has IPO approved by Saudi market authority

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

ACWA Power has IPO approved by Saudi market authority

News

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states witnessing solar booms

Featured Articles, Features

Uzbekistan launches latest tender for 500MW of solar

News

How artificial intelligence will change solar O&M and asset management

News

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

News

EU approves French support scheme for rooftop solar

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy seals financing for 200MW project, RWE orders LG batteries for PV-storage plants

News

Reliance Industries eyes acquisition of REC Group – reports

News

BayWa r.e sells 64.4MW farm in Poland to Alternus Energy

News

Google taps Engie for 24/7 power supply backed by renewables and energy storage

News
ACWA has recently led a consortium that will operate the largest solar farm in Saudi Arabia. Image: ACWA Power.

Saudi developer ACWA Power has seen its initial public offering (IPO) application approved by the country’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) and intends list its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange.  

The IPO of 81,199,299 new ordinary shares represents 11.1% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The final price of shares for buyers in the IPO will be decided “at the end of the book-building period”, ACWA said in a media release.

ACWA operates in 13 countries and provides 20.3GW of electricity generation to those markets. The company said its short-term pipeline consists of more than 85 projects with a total capacity of 68GW. At present, around 33% of ACWA’s total gross power capacity comes from renewables, but this is targeted to increase to 50% by 2030.

Its CEO, Paddy Padmanathan, hailed a “historic shift towards renewable energy” and said that the company had developed “long-term contracts and diversified assets” in a robust business model. “We are now well-positioned to capture significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia as well as in attractive markets globally, including utility-scale green hydrogen,” he added.

“We believe the IPO will give new investors a unique opportunity to participate in the exciting opportunities that lie ahead,” said Mohammad A. Abunayyan, chairman of the board of directors, ACWA Power.

Last month, ACWA led a consortium in securing final close on Saudi Arabia’s largest solar project, which will provide 1.5GW of capacity through an investment of US$906 million.

acwa power, ipo, saudi arabia

