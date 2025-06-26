Subscribe To Premium
KAUST develops cooling technology that increases solar cell longevity by 200%

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, New Technology, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

SERIS claims record 26.4% efficiency with perovskite-organic tandem solar cell

Global floating PV potential in inland reservoirs: a comparison of different technologies

Western Europe solar irradiance increased by 50% in Spring – Solargis

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

The cooling technology has registered a higher power output of a solar cell by 12.9%. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash.

International researchers led by a team from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have developed a new cooling technology that improves the power and longevity of solar cells.

The study also included researchers from King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and was tested in the Saudi Arabian desert for weeks. The use of the technology increased the power output of a solar cell by 12.9% and extended its longevity by 200%.

The new cooling technology was made with a composite material that absorbs air moisture at night and releases it during the day. The scientists found that adhering the material to solar cells operating in coastal Saudi Arabia for weeks have kept the cells cooler while increasing the power output and lifespan.

On top of that, the passive cooling has also resulted in the reduction of the cost of electricity generation by the solar cells by 18%. The researchers have also carried tests in cool parts of mainland US under rainfall to prove the passive cooling technology works under any environment.

The results have been released in a study in Materials Science and Engineering: R, which can be accessed here.

“We specialise in nanomaterials that enable passive cooling. These materials are thin and can be placed on different systems that require cooling to operate, like greenhouses and solar cells, without affecting performance,” said KAUST professor Qiaoqiang Gan, who led the study.

“This work is an excellent example of combining different expertise at KAUST. We tested the new cooling technology on top performing solar cells in multiple environments and saw excellent results in every case,” added professor Steefan De Wolf, whose team provided the solar cells that were tested with the new composite material.

cooling, kaust, power output, research, saudi arabia, solar cell

