Shanghai Electric and Masdar to build 2GW Sadawi solar project in Saudi Arabia

By JP Casey
Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

The Sadawi project will be Shanghai Electric’s largest EPC contract. Image: Masdar.

Chinese engineering firm Shanghai Electric and UAE state-owned renewable energy company Masdar have signed an agreement to build a 2GW solar project in Saudi Arabia.

The Sadawi project will be Shanghai Electric’s largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract globally, and will cover 40 square kilometres. The companies did not specify which technologies would be used at the project, but Shanghai Electric said it would use “advanced photovoltaic technology” at the facility.

“This is a new starting point for Shanghai Electric and Masdar to carry out comprehensive cooperation and an important milestone for Shanghai Electric to further establish itself in the Middle East’s new energy market,” said Shanghai Electric chairman Wu Lei. “I hope both parties will work together to create a benchmark demonstration project and contribute more to the global energy transition.”

The project will be a part of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), itself part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to build a “vibrant society”, “a thriving economy” and “an ambitious nation”. Shanghai Electric first won the EPC contract for the project in November 2024, when the project was announced as part of the fifth round of the NREP.

The NREP component of Vision 2030 includes a plan to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources to Saudi Arabian electricity generation to around 30%, up from around 0.5% in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Following the fifth round of NREP auctions, the programme has tendered 10.3GW of renewable power projects, of which 8.1GW are for solar capacity.

The arrangement is the latest example of cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in the solar industry; as of 2023, Saudi Arabia was the sixth-largest importer of Chinese modules, with a total import value of US$1.34 billion. However, as tariff tensions between China and the US have escalated, Chinese companies have sought to expand their influence in markets outside of the US beyond simple module shipments.

“Investing in a Saudi plant means that the company has shifted from a passive strategy to avoid trade barriers to active production planning,” Jinko Solar vice president Qian Jing told PV Tech Premium earlier this year.

Shanghai Electric also announced plans to work with Saudi investment company the Mawarid Group to develop a wind project in Oman.

asia, china, engineering procurement and construction, masdar, middle east, projects, saudi arabia, shanghai electric

PV Price Watch 4
Premium

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

April 23, 2025
The latest polysilicon pricing report from the Silicon Industry Branch reveals a lukewarm spot market with modest price drops.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
Premium

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

April 23, 2025
Analysis: Carrie Xiao explores the factors behind the recent cancellation of China’s PV module mega-tender and their wider implications for equipment procurement.
Europe’s largest PV power plant seen from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.
Premium

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

April 22, 2025
Solar’s rapid expansion has attracted the attention of those opposed to its ongoing success, writes Becquerel Institute CEO Gaëtan Masson.
US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

April 22, 2025
The US Department of Commerce has issued anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on solar cell imports from Southeast Asia.
JA Solar Delivers 1GW DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Modules for Landmark Desert PV Project in Inner Mongolia 1

JA Solar delivers DeepBlue modules for Suji Sandland agriPV project

April 22, 2025
JA Solar has started delivery of 1GW of its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules to the 2GW Suji Sandland project in Inner Mongolia, China.
A Catalyze solar project.

Catalyze secures US$85 million in financing for 75MW of distributed solar capacity

April 17, 2025
Catalyze has secured US$85 million in tax equity investment to support the construction of 75MW of distributed solar projects in the US.

