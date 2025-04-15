Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OCI Holdings delays Malaysian polysilicon IPO amid market turmoil

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Renewables will need policy support to be ‘economically optimal’ – BloombergNEF

News

IEA: World reaches 2.2TW of cumulative installed solar capacity

News

OCI Holdings delays Malaysian polysilicon IPO amid market turmoil

News

Summit Ridge Energy and Apollo invest US$400 million in US commercial solar joint venture

News

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

News

LONGi updates Hi-MO 9 modules, hits 24.8% conversion efficiency

News

Vesper Energy brings 600MW Hornet solar project online in Texas

News

Masdar, PLN sign two floating PV agreements for Indonesian projects

News

Bert Thin Films tests copper paste on TOPCon solar cell with 24% conversion efficiency

News

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
OCI Holdings still plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) but has slowed the process for the time being. Image: Wacker

Korean chemical firm OCI Holdings has reportedly paused public listing plans for its Malaysian polysilicon business amid global stock market uncertainty.

OCI Holdings still plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) but has slowed the process for the time being, according to a Bloomberg report published yesterday.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sources familiar with the matter said that global stock market turmoil brought about by US tariffs on imported goods pushed OCI management to postpone its IPO. Previous reports said that a listing could raise up to US$320 million for the Malaysian polysilicon business.

The polysilicon market is currently massively oversupplied, which has pushed the price of solar-grade polysilicon down drastically over the last two years. All of the leading Chinese polysilicon producers posted financial losses in the first half of 2024 and have announced broad production cuts.

In a LinkedIn post earlier this month, polysilicon market analyst Bernreuter Research said that the production cuts were “unlikely” to result in a significant rise in polysilicon prices in the coming months.

The post said: “New polysilicon production capacities in China are slated to come on stream in the second quarter. That is making a significant – if any – rise of the polysilicon price more and more unlikely in the coming weeks and months.”

Non-Chinese polysilicon is generally more expensive than Chinese product, but the massive oversupply in the industry has still pushed prices down and squeezed manufacturers’ margins.

OCI Holdings signed a supply deal in January with fellow Korean-owned firm Hanwha Qcells to supply polysilicon from its Malaysian base to Qcells’ planned US silicon wafer and cell manufacturing plant.

This deal followed Qcells’ abandonment of a previous supply deal with Norway-headquartered REC Silicon for polysilicon produced at its US facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Hanwha is also a shareholder in REC Silicon.

The end of this deal resulted in the abandonment of polysilicon production at Moses Lake. PV Tech Premium analysed the reaction to the situation earlier this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, finance, ipo, malaysia, OCI Holdings, polysilicon price, polysilicon production

Read Next

Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power

Renewables will need policy support to be ‘economically optimal’ – BloombergNEF

April 15, 2025
Renewable energy will need policy support to reach “economically optimal” levels for the global energy transition, according to BloomberNEF.
Image: Unsplash

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

April 14, 2025
US renewable energy company Sunraycer Renewables has closed a US$475 million project financing facility for two solar-plus-storage projects in Texas.
Hornet Solar project from Vesper Energy in Texas, US

Vesper Energy brings 600MW Hornet solar project online in Texas

April 14, 2025
Texas-based renewables developer Vesper Energy has begun commercial operations on its 600MW Hornet Solar project.
Image: ACEN Australia.

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

April 14, 2025
Acen Australia has revealed it has completed an AU$750 million debt financing for a growing 13GW renewable energy and storage portfolio.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

April 11, 2025
Four Republican US senators have signed an open letter urging a “stable and predictable” approach to US energy tax credits.
Image: Flickr.

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

April 10, 2025
Germany's proposal to allow international carbon credits to reach EU decarbonisation targets “risks undermining the target’s credibility”, according to think tank Agora.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Summit Ridge Energy and Apollo invest US$400 million in US commercial solar joint venture

News

Pacific Energy completes 61MW solar-wind hybrid to power Western Australian gold mine

News

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

News

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

News

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

News

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.