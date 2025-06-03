Subscribe To Premium
GameChange Solar to double capacity of Saudi Arabia tracker manufacturing facility to 6GW

By JP Casey
Heliene opens 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota

PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

Harnessing AI and European space tech to transform energy grids

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

LECO process can increase resistance of TOPCon cells by ‘orders of magnitude’

GameChange Solar trackers.
GameChange Solar announced the Saudi Arabian manufacturing facility in 2024. Image: GameChange Solar.

US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has announced plans to double the capacity of its Saudi Arabia component manufacturing facility to 6GW.

The facility currently produces components for the company’s Genius Tracker system, designed for use in utility-scale projects, and GameChange Solar expects to complete the expansion work by September of this year.

The company noted that the expansion was motivated by a significant demand for its products, which is reflected by its increasing market share of the global tracker industry; figures from Wood Mackenzie show the company posted year-on-year growth of 55% in 2023, and accounted for 12% of the world’s tracker market by the end of that year.

“Our decision to scale up reflects the demand we are experiencing in Saudi Arabia and our readiness to meet it,” said Jason Wang, GameChange Solar vice president of China and Southeast Asia. “The facility is already operational, and this expansion gives us the capacity to move faster on the large-scale projects coming up in the region.”

GameChange Solar did not specify whether this expansion work would include Chinese firm Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE), with which the company collaborated to first build the facility last year.

This investment in overseas manufacturing capacity is a slight departure from form for GameChange Solar, which has historically invested in US manufacturing.

The company expanded its US manufacturing capacity to 36GW in 2024, and announced plans to use enough US-made components in its Genius Tracker product that it would secure the maximum bonus under the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

In the years since, there has been considerable uncertainty as to the future of these financial mechanisms as president Donald Trump has sought to cut support for clean energy projects. Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, which was passed by the US House of Representatives last month, proposes to slash a number of renewable energy tax credits, including the 45X credit, which will shrink in 2030 and end completely in 2032.

Heliene opens third module manufacturing line in Minnesota

Heliene opens 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota

June 3, 2025
Canadian solar manufacturer Heliene has opened a 500MW module assembly plant in Rogers, in the US state of Minnesota.
Perovskite-silicon research from Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

June 2, 2025
A new manufacturing method has produced tandem perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with a conversion efficiency of 27.8%.
National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

June 2, 2025
National Grid Renewables has rebranded to Geronimo Power following its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield.
A rooftop solar installation.

US DOE downsizes loan guarantee to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

June 2, 2025
The US Department of Energy has downsized a loan to US residential solar installer Sunnova from an initial US$3 billion to US$371.6 million.
Qcells' Coniglio Solar project in Texas. Image: QCells

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

May 30, 2025
The US added 7.4GW of new renewable energy capacity in the first three months of 2025, with deployments and planned projects concentrated in Republican-voting states.
A Meyer Burger facility in Arizona.

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

May 30, 2025
Companies delayed or cancelled US$14 billion in investments in clean energy projects in the US in the first four months of this year.

