GameChange Solar to double capacity of Saudi Arabia tracker manufacturing facility to 6GW

The company noted that the expansion was motivated by a significant demand for its products, which is reflected by its increasing market share of the global tracker industry; figures from Wood Mackenzie show the company posted year-on-year growth of 55% in 2023, and accounted for 12% of the world’s tracker market by the end of that year.

“Our decision to scale up reflects the demand we are experiencing in Saudi Arabia and our readiness to meet it,” said Jason Wang, GameChange Solar vice president of China and Southeast Asia. “The facility is already operational, and this expansion gives us the capacity to move faster on the large-scale projects coming up in the region.”

GameChange Solar did not specify whether this expansion work would include Chinese firm Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE), with which the company collaborated to first build the facility last year.

This investment in overseas manufacturing capacity is a slight departure from form for GameChange Solar, which has historically invested in US manufacturing.

The company expanded its US manufacturing capacity to 36GW in 2024, and announced plans to use enough US-made components in its Genius Tracker product that it would secure the maximum bonus under the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

In the years since, there has been considerable uncertainty as to the future of these financial mechanisms as president Donald Trump has sought to cut support for clean energy projects. Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, which was passed by the US House of Representatives last month, proposes to slash a number of renewable energy tax credits, including the 45X credit, which will shrink in 2030 and end completely in 2032.