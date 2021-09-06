Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

News

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

News

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Hive Energy and partners launch JV to develop 350MW of PV in New Zealand

News

WTO rejects China’s challenge to US Section 201 solar tariffs

News

ACWA Power has IPO approved by Saudi market authority

News

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states witnessing solar booms

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A subsidiary of Adani Green Energy was contracted to build a 600MW wind-solar hybrid system in India at the start of 2021. Image: Adani

India-based renewables developer Adani Green Energy has raised US$750 million through a green bond offer, securing the debt and equity needed to reach a 25GW renewables target.

The bond offer, which was 4.7x oversubscribed, allows Adani to draw up to US$1.7 billion – including the present issue – complementing a US$1.35 billion revolving construction framework agreement for senior debt funding.

Dani said the offer meant it had completed the final phase of its capital management plan, meaning it has established a fully-funded programme of both debt and equity for the renewables giant to meet its aim of developing 25GW of renewables projects by 2025.

Adani has priced the three-year issuance at a fix coupon of 4.375%.

Vneet S Jaain, managing director and CEO at Adani Green Energy, said the extent to which the bond offer was oversubscribed was testimony of the confidence investors have in Adani’s renewables platform.

“This ListCo Senior Green Bond issuance is yet another landmark transaction for AGEL and fully funds our pipeline of projects and reinforces our commitment towards being a sustainability focused global infrastructure platform. We expect to further accelerate our footprint and are firmly on track to become the world’s largest renewable energy company by 2030,” he added.

The financing deal comes four months after Adani agreed to acquire SoftBank-backed developer SB Energy, and with it the company’s 5GW-strong portfolio of wind and solar assets in India.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
adani green energy, finance, green bond, india, investment, renewables

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states witnessing solar booms

September 3, 2021
For years California, Texas and Florida have dominated the US solar market, but backed by the investment tax credit, strong state-specific renewables standards and falling costs, new states are coming to the fore. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what is driving them, and the hurdles they face if they are to challenge the ‘Big Three’.

Reliance Industries eyes acquisition of REC Group – reports

September 2, 2021
Reliance Industries is close to acquiring solar module manufacturer REC Group, according to media reports in India, as part of the conglomerate’s expansion into the renewable energy sector.

Vietnam eyes split self-consumption and export payments in feed-in tariff successor scheme

September 1, 2021
Vietnam officials have teased new details of a scheme designed to replace the country’s successful solar feed-in tariff (FiT) policy.

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

August 31, 2021
Azure Power is on track to increase its operating solar capacity by at least a third this fiscal year following a first quarter that saw the independent power producer (IPP) return to profitability.

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

August 31, 2021
Renewables developer Amp Energy has signed a land deal with an aboriginal community group in Australia, allowing the development of a utility-scale solar-storage project.

Blackfinch targets core European solar markets in US$412m fundraise

August 31, 2021
Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust (BRET) has announced its intent to raise up to £300 million (US$412 million) via a float to invest in renewable energy projects across Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hive Energy and partners launch JV to develop 350MW of PV in New Zealand

News

WTO rejects China’s challenge to US Section 201 solar tariffs

News

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

News

How artificial intelligence will change solar O&M and asset management

News

Google taps Engie for 24/7 power supply backed by renewables and energy storage

News

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021