Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

News

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

IEA: 630GW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 to reach net-zero

News

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: SB Energy Solar Plant.

Solar developer Adani Green Energy has announced plans to buy SoftBank-backed renewable energy company SB Energy Holdings in a deal with an enterprise value of US$3.5 billion.

The acquisition includes a renewable project portfolio with a total capacity of close to 5GW spread across four states in India.

Adani Green Energy said on Wednesday (19 May) that it would buy an 80% stake in the business from SoftBank Group, and the remaining 20% from Indian conglomerate Bharti Group.

The company said it is India’s largest renewable energy acquisition to-date, consisting of 4,180MW of solar projects, 1,400MW of which is already online. It also includes 450MW of solar-wind hybrid projects, and 324MW of wind power plants. SoftBank has invested more than US$800 million in its energy subsidiary in the past five years.

All projects will supply electricity to sovereign counterparties including Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, NTPC Limited and NHPC Limited through a series of 25-year power purchase agreements.

Gautam Adani, Adani Group’s chairman, said that the acquisition will support the company’s aim to become “the world’s largest solar player by 2025 and thereafter the world’s largest renewable company by 2030.” Adani Green Energy’s renewables capacity stands at around 3,245MW, and analysis from consultancy JMK Research has shown that it currently has India’s largest operating portfolio of utility-scale solar and wind assets. The company has received interest from French oil and gas major Total, which acquired a 20% stake in the company at the start of the year. The Paris-headquartered firm has previously formed a joint venture with the developer in October 2020.

This latest deal, the company said, will enable Adani Green Energy to reach its target of 25GW of renewable power capacity four years ahead of schedule.

This will also be bolstered by the development of 3GW of PV capacity that was secured in an auction in the state of Andhra Pradesh last February. In addition, Adani Green Energy raised a US$1.35 billion debt package in March from a dozen global banks to support the construction of a 1.69GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind projects in Rajasthan.

The Adani chairman said that its newly expanded portfolio of projects will “lay the foundation for attracting several other global industries that are increasingly looking to reduce their carbon footprint”, as well as open up the potential to expand into hydrogen production and battery energy storage.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
adani green energy, adani group, bharti, india solar, jmk research, sb energy, softbank

Read Next

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

May 18, 2021
The US has retained its title as the top market for clean energy investments in audit firm EY’s biannual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), but India, the UK and France are catching up.

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

April 20, 2021
India presents an “enormous potential” for the development of solar and wind hybrid power systems, with more than 12.3GW of collocated tenders issued in the country to date.

India approves PLI solar manufacturing scheme

April 8, 2021
The Indian government has approved production-lined incentives for the country’s solar module manufacturing sector to help the country add an extra 10GW of solar power generation capacity over the next five years.

Azure Power sells rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables

April 6, 2021
Indian solar power producer Azure Power has sold its rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables as the company aims to focus more on projects with higher returns.

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

March 19, 2021
Indian PV developer Adani Green Energy has raised a US$1.35 billion debt package to initially support the construction of a 1.69GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind projects in the state of Rajasthan.

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

March 18, 2021
Italy has signed the framework International Solar Alliance (ISA) agreement with India as the coalition’s new director general took office this week.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021