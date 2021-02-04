Solar Media
News

Indian auction for 6.4GW of solar bucks trend of falling tariffs

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Image: Adani Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy has secured 3GW of PV capacity in a 6.4GW solar auction in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh that saw higher tariffs than other recent tenders in the country.

At INR2.47/kWh (US$0.0339/kWh), the lowest tariff was posted by utility Torrent Power for 300MW, only marginally lower than winning bids in an auction held in Andhra Pradesh two-and-a-half years ago and significantly higher than India’s record-low solar tariff of INR1.99/kWh that was quoted in a Gujarat auction in December.

Total-backed Adani Green Energy won five solar projects of 600MW each in the auction held by Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation, according to results shared by consultancy JMK Research & Analytics.

Transformer manufacturer Shirdi Sai Electricals was the other big winner, picking up 2.2GW of projects that will be developed in four separate locations.

The remaining capacity was awarded to utility NTPC (which won 600MW) and engineering firm HES Infra (300MW). The five companies taking part in the auction submitted a combined 14.9GW of bids, oversubscribing the tender by 8.5GW.

Winning bidders

Bidder Price (INR/kWh) Capacity awarded (MW)
Torrent Power 2.47 300
Shirdi Sai Electricals 2.48 – 2.49 2,200
NTPC 2.48 600
Adani Green Energy 2.49 3,000
HES Infra 2.49 300

JMK Research & Analytics said the higher figures posted in Andhra Pradesh represent an “apparent recalibration in solar market dynamics”. According to the consultancy, the tariffs may have been higher due to lower levels of solar irradiation in the state as well as increased risks due to previous power purchase agreement renegotiation issues with the Andhra Pradesh government.

An absence of international developers participating in the auction may have also had an effect, JMK said, as well as a shorter amount of time for bid submissions meaning companies may not have been able to conduct detailed site assessments.

adani, adani green energy, andhra pradesh, auctions and tenders, india, jmk research, ntpc, solar auction, torrent power

Read Next

India deployed more than 500MW of solar in December 2020

February 3, 2021
India installed 745MW of solar and wind in December, taking the country’s total renewables capacity up to 91.1GW, according to new figures from JMK Research & Analytics.

India raises basic customs duty on solar inverters to 20%, omits modules from changes

February 2, 2021
India’s government has increased basic customs duty (BCD) on solar inverters as part of efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing but has excluded modules from any changes.

Spain’s auction ‘a step in the right direction’ as industry calls for more energy storage support

January 29, 2021
The results of Spain’s auction this week for 3GW of renewables capacity have been widely welcomed by the country’s solar sector, but calls have been made to tweak future auctions to support smaller-scale projects as well as encourage the participation of bids with energy storage.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: VivoPower completes 39MW project, PNE USA acquires 280MW portfolio

January 28, 2021
The latest round-up of project news, including updates from VivoPower on its 39MWdc Molong Solar Farm, PNE USA on four acquisitions, SolarArise on its 75MW commission and EEW on a 260MW sale.

EDF and Total JV secures US$165m for 450MWp Indian solar park

January 28, 2021
Eden Renewables secures US$165 million to finance a 450MWp solar project in India.

Solar wins big in Spain’s renewables auction with more than 2GW awarded

January 27, 2021
Solar PV bidders secured two-thirds of allocated capacity in the first of Spain’s new renewable energy auctions, which was held yesterday (26 January) and was more than three times oversubscribed.

