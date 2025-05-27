India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

In total, 24 manufacturers have shipped capacity during the first three months of 2025, while four have exported capacity, for a combined 572MW. According to JMK Research, Indian manufacturers Adani and Waaree doubled the module capacity exported on a quarterly basis. The US has been the primary market for solar PV modules export in Q1 2025, however JMK Research did not disclose how much capacity was exported to the US.

Moreover, nine domestic solar manufacturers announced plans to build 17.8GW of annual nameplate capacity for modules. Six of these announcements came from new entrants in the market, including GP Eco Solutions, which aims to build a module assembly plant with a 5GW annual nameplate capacity and a 2GW cell processing plant in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. The manufacturer will invest INR10 billion (US$117 million) by the end of fiscal year 2028 in the manufacturing plants.

11.8GW of module nameplate capacity added to ALMM

During Q1 2025, several manufacturers have commissioned module and/or cell capacity, including Tata Power with 4.3GW of solar cells and modules in Tamil Nadu; Avaada with 1.5GW of TOPCon modules in Uttar Pradesh; Goldi Solar launched its AI-powered manufacturing line in Gujarat; and Waaree commissioned a 5.4GW solar cell processing plant in Gujarat.

As more domestic annual nameplate capacity is added, the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) also rises. In Q1 2025, 11.8GW of new capacity was added, bringing the total annual nameplate capacity to 74.23GW, across more than 90 manufacturers.

Almost two-thirds of the total capacity comes from the top ten manufacturers listed in the ALMM.

India installs 7.8GW solar PV in Q1 2025

At the downstream level, India installed nearly 7.8GW of solar PV during Q1 2025, of which 5.93GW came from utility-scale. This is a 12.2% increase from the previous quarter.

This is more than a 1GW difference with numbers from Mercom India Research, which were published earlier this month, with PV additions slowing to 6.7GW in Q1 2025.

At the end of March 2025, India had a total of 105.6GW of solar PV installed, with a further 70.9GW in the pipeline and expected to be commissioned in the next 4-5 years. Solar PV remains a major contributor among renewables, with a 48% total share of all renewable energy installed in India.

In the coming months, JMK Research forecasts 11.9GW of utility-scale solar PV additions in the next two quarters, while 30.2GW of new solar capacity – 21.1GW from utility-scale, 7GW from rooftop solar and 2.05GW from off-grid – will be added in the fiscal year 2026.