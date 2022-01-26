Solar Media
News

ADT Solar aiming to become 'biggest residential solar installer in the US' as it evolves into smart home company

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects
Americas

Latest

ADT Solar aiming to become ‘biggest residential solar installer in the US’ as it evolves into smart home company

News

JinkoSolar shares surge on STAR Market debut

News

Soltec lands deal for 420MW of solar PV projects in Chile and Colombia

News

Masdar forms JV to develop gigawatt-scale renewables pipeline in CIS countries, Africa

News

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

News

Czech utility ČEZ should invest in PV not nuclear to catch up in energy transition: IEEFA

News

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

News

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

News

Oman’s largest utility-scale solar project brought online by ACWA Power led consortium

News
ADT said its growth would occur organically and through M&As in key target markets. Image: ADT Solar

Home security giant ADT is evolving from a security company to a smart home company, with around 80% of its revenue coming from its smart home business, said its president and CEO John DeVries during a ROTH Capital webinar held last week (19 January).

In November last year, ADT entered the US rooftop solar PV market with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar, rebranding the company as ADT Solar, in a deal worth roughly US$825 million.

While PV Tech Premium has already reported extensively on the deal and what it means through an interview with ADT chief customer officer (CCO) Jamie Haenggi, DeVries’ comments last week provide further insight into the US company’s development plans.

“We want to be the largest residential solar company in the US,” DeVries said when asked about his ambitions for ADT Solar.

Before the acquisition, Sunpro had been doubling its business every year and, while he recognises the difficulty in continuing this growth path given “the law of large numbers”, DeVries believes the cross-selling opportunities ADT can provide can help continue that impressive growth rate.

One way of achieving this is via further US expansion. Sunpro operated in 22 US states, mostly concentrated in the South and South-East of the country, DeVries said. Texas is its largest market, followed by Florida, he noted, adding that California made up just 2% of its total installs, so they were not concerned about new, contentious net metering laws.  

This expansion will come through a combination of “organic growth and mergers and acquisitions (M&A)”, DeVries said. “Most future growth will come organically but we’re contemplating M&A to accelerate growth in key markets.”

Meanwhile, there is no intention to change Sunpro’s business model now that it is ADT Solar. “ADT solar will be operating somewhat autonomously” and there “won’t be a deep integration”, said DeVries.

Its current funding model is about 90% loans versus 10% cash, he said, adding there were no plans to change the financing structure in the near term as “the model is working for us”.

Finally, ADT’s 5,000 US employees will not be conducting solar installs and vice versa, with the 4,000 former Sunpro workers not expected to provide home security services.  

The company has an upcoming investor day this quarter.

ADT, ADT solar, mergers and acquisitions, residential pv, residential solar, rooftop solar, sunpro, us

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

January 25, 2022
SK Ecoplant, part of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group, has signed a US$200 million joint venture (JV) agreement with Vietnamese rooftop specialists Nami Solar for the development of 250MW of rooftop solar in Vietnam over the next four years.

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

January 24, 2022
More than 260 companies in the US clean energy sector are demanding urgent action on the US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act, claiming that US$2 billion is being lost in economic activity every month the long-awaited bill is delayed.

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

January 24, 2022
The average cost of forecasting errors in the US is lower than previously thought at less than US$1/MWh, according to a study by Berkeley Lab that employed a new, publicly available method to examine the practice.

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

January 21, 2022
Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$350 million credit facility to advance on a global portfolio of renewables and battery energy storage assets.

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

January 20, 2022
Mississippi authorities have expanded the state’s net metering programme to improve total compensation rates for solar customers and prioritise the adoption of distributed PV for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households.

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

January 20, 2022
US residential solar lender Dividend Finance is to be acquired by Ohio-based banking company Fifth Third.

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

Italy to limit profits made by some FIT-backed solar projects in response to energy crisis

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

News

PV Price Watch: Solar PPA prices in Europe expected to level off this year

Features, Interviews

RenewSys increases encapsulant production capacity to 3GW amid an ‘exciting time’ for Indian solar manufacturing

News

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
