AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

By Will Norman
Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

AEP seeks approval for 995MW Oklahoma solar and wind portfolio

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

Q&A: Origami Solar explains how steel PV module frames can lower costs and emissions

Germany’s PNE eyes 8GW PV pipeline by 2027

Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

The agreement was signed at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh. Image: AIIB.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has joined a partnership agreement with the Egyptian government, expected to mobilise US$10 billion in investments to deploy 10GW of solar and wind by 2028.

The Nexus on Water, Food and Energy (NFWE) is a three-pronged programme established by Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of International Cooperation to boost the country’s renewable energy capacity and catalyse climate action.

At COP27, the AIIB announced that it will contribute to the energy pillar of the NFWE, which targets 10GW of renewables deployment by 2028 as well as retiring 5GW of inefficient fossil fuel capacity by 2025.

AIIB vice president for investment operations Konstantin Limitovskiy said: “We are very happy to reinforce our full support by joining the Egyptian Nexus of Food, Water and Energy initiative, which is a model led by the country in addressing climate imperatives. AIIB has already built a pipeline exceeding US$1 billion for Egypt, and the NWFE Partnership presents another opportunity for our enhanced collaboration.”

In the early days of the COP27 conference this month, the AIIB signed up as a financial partner to IRENA’s Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform, channelling finances to renewable energy projects in developing countries.

Egypt has committed to quadrupling the portion of its energy capacity represented by renewables to 42% by 2030.

Last week, solar developer Juwi commissioned a 36MW hybrid PV project to power a gold mine in Egypt.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

November 18, 2022
Two of the world’s major coal-based economies were expected to receive billions of dollars of funding at COP27 from a G7 initiative to wean them off coal and deliver clean energy transitions, but while Indonesia has walked away with a US$20 billion deal, talks have stalled on the US$5 billion set aside for its Southeast Asian neighbour Vietnam, leaving the G7 nations that deliver the funding scratching their heads.

