Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

By Will Norman
Off-Grid, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

The project features bifacial PV modules and single-axis trackers. Image: Juwi.

German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt.

The project will use bifacial PV modules mounted with single-axis trackers. Juwi said that its Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology will enable the BESS to be integrated into the existing off-grid network to support the operation of the diesel power station currently present at the site.

The Sukari mine is owned and operated by Centamin, in partnership with the Egyptian government.

Stephen Hanson, COO and managing director of Juwi said: “The world’s eyes are now on Egypt and the outcome of the COP27 summit. We are delighted to have been able to deliver this flagship project to Centamin and, furthermore, to have been able to demonstrate the vital role that dependable solar, wind and battery solutions can already play in the transformation of the resource sector on the de-carbonisation pathway.”

The project was originally announced in May last year, and builds on Juwi’s existing portfolio of projects at mines. In 2016 it completed a solar-plus-storage project at an Australian copper and gold mine, and developed a similar hybrid project at another Australian mine in 2019.

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

22 November 2022
The world’s industries are adjusting to life after the COVID pandemic. At the same time, the world’s energy systems continue moving to higher shares of renewable energy. Energy storage can help grids integrate renewable energy and meet rising demand for electricity, reducing volatility in electricity supply and pricing. However, large utility-scale battery storage plants face numerous challenges including high capital cost, low energy output, low flexibility, and safety issues. New technologies can drive the best economics for a battery storage project. For instance, advanced liquid cooling can dissipate heat more evenly from battery cells, with lower auxiliary power consumption, than HVAC systems. In this webinar, we will learn some of the key features customers should look for when choosing utility-scale or commercial and industrial battery storage solutions.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
africa, bess, egypt, hybrid projects, juwi, mining, off grid, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

November 17, 2022
US renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has commenced construction on the 152MWdc Three Corners solar project in Maine. Upon completion, it is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the state.

SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE

November 16, 2022
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands.

ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%

November 16, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed an agreement with the government of Egypt to set up a green hydrogen plant that will require an investment of US$8 billion.

Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland

November 14, 2022
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Windlab will collaborate to develop a 10GW green hydrogen project, powered by solar PV and wind energy, in North Queensland, the state government has announced.
Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant

November 11, 2022
After Actis-backed developer Rezolv Energy announced its acquisition of what it said will be Europe’s largest solar project earlier this month, PV Tech Premium caught up with Rezolv CEO Jim Campion to discuss the unique blend of power purchase agreements (PPAs) on offer, the rising appeal of the Romanian PV market, and the novel attempt to restore degraded agricultural lands on site.

New development JV targets 3GW of renewables in PJM region

November 10, 2022
US solar developer OYA Renewables and energy company Oil Well Shares have embarked upon a joint venture (JV) to develop and construct community and utility-scale solar and storage projects across the PJM region.

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
