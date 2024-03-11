Subscribe To Premium
Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

By Will Norman
Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

NTPC begins construction at 630MW Barethi solar project in India

Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

Texas, California, Florida lead 2023 US solar installations

Equinor, Scatec and Hydro Rein commission 531MW Mendubim solar project in Brazil

The opportunities and challenges within Ireland’s solar market

Korkia, Global Consulting Energy to develop 1GW Italy portfolio, including agriPV

QW Solar Technology – Emerging HJT player’s crucial partnerships

Woodmac: global solar government tenders reached 61GW in 2023

Aiko showcased its GEN 2 N-type ABC modules – Neostar, Comet, Stellar – at Smart Energy 2024. Image: Aiko

Solar manufacturer Aiko has signed supply deals for 2GW of its GEN 2 n-type ABC (All Back Contact) modules in Australia, marking its entry into the market.

At the Australian Smart Energy 2024 event, Aiko signed deals with solar distributors Solar Juice, AC Solar Warehouse, Sol Distribution, and Tradezone which added up to 2GW. The company did not disclose the individual deal sizes.

The ABC modules have a 25.15% conversion efficiency, which Aiko said is certified by German technology testing house TÜV-SÜD. The modules are intended for the residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) markets, as well as utility-scale deployments.

At an event for the launch of the modules to the Australian market, Martin Green – a leading light in the solar module technology world – said: “Aiko’s innovative work on their ABC solar module resonates closely with our vision for the future of silicon photovoltaics, especially in back contact structures.”

He continued: “The community must continue to seek next-generation technologies.”

PV Tech Premium spoke with Green in December last year, where he said that he believed that back contact module technology would emerge as the dominant solar tech in the long run.

Earlier this month, Aiko – which has traditionally focused on solar cell manufacturing – launched the Comet and Neostar n-type ABC module series’, designed for the residential and C&I markets. In December 2023, the company launched its Stellar series of n-type ABC modules, which are designed for utility-scale deployments.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
