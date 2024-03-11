Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

Solar manufacturer Aiko has signed supply deals for 2GW of its GEN 2 n-type ABC (All Back Contact) modules in Australia, marking its entry into the market.
At the Australian Smart Energy 2024 event, Aiko signed deals with solar distributors Solar Juice, AC Solar Warehouse, Sol Distribution, and Tradezone which added up to 2GW. The company did not disclose the individual deal sizes.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The ABC modules have a 25.15% conversion efficiency, which Aiko said is certified by German technology testing house TÜV-SÜD. The modules are intended for the residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) markets, as well as utility-scale deployments.
At an event for the launch of the modules to the Australian market, Martin Green – a leading light in the solar module technology world – said: “Aiko’s innovative work on their ABC solar module resonates closely with our vision for the future of silicon photovoltaics, especially in back contact structures.”
He continued: “The community must continue to seek next-generation technologies.”
PV Tech Premium spoke with Green in December last year, where he said that he believed that back contact module technology would emerge as the dominant solar tech in the long run.
Earlier this month, Aiko – which has traditionally focused on solar cell manufacturing – launched the Comet and Neostar n-type ABC module series’, designed for the residential and C&I markets. In December 2023, the company launched its Stellar series of n-type ABC modules, which are designed for utility-scale deployments.