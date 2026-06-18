Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Aiko signs 1.2GW all-back-contact solar module supply deal with Infinity Power

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Aiko signs 1.2GW all-back-contact solar module supply deal with Infinity Power

News

Array upgrades DuraTrack system to support dual-row format

News

Sonnedix secures Spanish electricity supply licence

News

Before you worry about voltage drops – worry about data drops

Guest Blog, Features

Scatec reaches financial close on 120MW Tunisian solar project

News

Chrysalis acquires 357MWdc Atlas solar projects from Hanwha in US

News

Oxford PV and Fraunhofer ISE combine technologies in new perovskite-silicon tandem module design

News

Arizona court rules against bill increase for state’s residential solar users

News

‘The fundamentals are proven’: Enervest CEO on building floating solar on a live water utility reservoir

Features, Interviews

Lightsource bp, Contact Energy reach financial close on 171MWdc Glorit solar PV plant in New Zealand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Aiko-Infinity Power signing ceremony at the African Energy Forum.
The Nefer Menya project will combine 1.2GW of solar PV and 600MWh of BESS. Image: Aiko.

Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Aiko has signed a 1.2GW module supply deal with Infinity Power to supply modules for the latter’s Nefer Menya solar-plus-storage project currently under development in Egypt.

Thea announcement was made at the African Energy Forum, which is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, and the project will consist of 1.2GW of solar PV capacity plus a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Infinity Power is a joint venture owned by Egyptian renewable energy developer Infinity and UAE state-owned developer Masdar, and the Nefer Menya project has received financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which increased its equity stake in Infinity last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The EBRD has also awarded a loan to a different Egyptian solar-plus-storage project, the 200MW Benban project, which is under development by Infinity Power and HAU Energy.

“This project pushed us to look beyond standard module specifications,” explained Omar Magdy, senior procurement manager at Infinity Power. “Aiko demonstrated not only superior technical performance but also a deep understanding of the operational challenges unique to this region.”

Aiko will supply its all-black all-back-contact (ABC) modules to the project, and noted that these modules would help tackle some of the “operational challenges” associated with working in Egypt’s desert environment. The company listed high solar irradiance, high temperatures and “persistent sand abrasion” as challenges that would have to be overcome during project deployment.

Last year, experts from the EDWA R&D Center in Dubai wrote a piece for PV Tech Premium in which they explained why, despite the considerable potential to deploy large utility-scale solar projects in desert environments, there are environmental challenges that have proven difficult to overcome. They estimate that the degradation rate of PV modules in desert environments can be as much as 1.25 percentage points higher than those in “milder climates”.

Aiko develops ABC technology, and this year announced plans to invest around US$243 million to support its manufacturing of ABC cells, including the conversion of a 5GW passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) manufacturing facility in China to ABC production.

The company has also been involved in some of the technical ‘lawfare’ that has affected much of the solar sector this year, which culminated in the signing of a licencing agreement with Singapore-based manufacturer Maxeon for its back contact (BC) cell and module technology patents.

abc, africa, aiko, all back contact, china, egypt, Infinity Power, module supply deals, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at €96 million (US$110 million). Image: Scatec via LinkedIn.

Scatec reaches financial close on 120MW Tunisian solar project

June 18, 2026
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has reached financial close for the 120MW Sidi Bouzid II solar PV project in Tunisia.
The Kōwhai Park solar PV project is being developed with Contact Energy. Image: Lightsource bp.

Fonterra signs virtual PPA with NZ Clean Energy for 129MW Darfield solar-plus-storage project in New Zealand

June 17, 2026
Foresight Group-backed developer NZ Clean Energy (NZCE) and Fonterra have signed a long-term virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) under which the dairy cooperative will purchase electricity generated by NZCE's Darfield solar-plus-storage project in Canterbury.
SMA solar headquarters

European inverter manufacturing capacity surpasses 100GW

June 16, 2026
European inverter manufacturing capacity has now surpassed 100GW, according to figures from PV Tech Market Research.
China’s well-established PV manufacturing supply chain provides favourable conditions for closed-loop recycling. Credit: Huan Li.
Premium

China’s emerging wave of PV end-of-life: policies, technologies and market dynamics

June 12, 2026
China, the world’s largest PV market, is poised to lead sustainable solar module recycling and circular manufacturing, writes Huan Li.
Lu Chuan crop

TOPCon and BC penetration unlikely to trigger a major industry reshuffle; full-stack integration is more than modular assembly

June 12, 2026
Lu Chuan, chairman of CHINT and its subsidiary Astronergy, outlines his prudent approach to navigating the difficulties facing China's PV manufacturers.
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.

Cypress Creek secures US$3.5 billion to fund 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project

June 12, 2026
US independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Energy has secured US$3.5 billion in financing to support the development of a 1.63GW/1.9GWh solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas.
Newsletter

Most Read

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree secures module orders, Bondada wins EPC contract and Navitas plans cell plant

News

Fonterra signs virtual PPA with NZ Clean Energy for 129MW Darfield solar-plus-storage project in New Zealand

News

Nextpower expands tracker portfolio with NX Gemini 2P launch

News

US solar developers are getting creative—and risky—ahead of the safe harbour deadline

Features, Interviews

Lightsource bp, Contact Energy reach financial close on 171MWdc Glorit solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

European inverter manufacturing capacity surpasses 100GW

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Midwest

Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026
Schaumburg, Illinois

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026