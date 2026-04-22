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Aiko steps up ABC transition with 11GW capacity upgrade and equipment investment

By Carrie Xiao
April 22, 2026
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Asia & Oceania

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Aiko is upgrading two if its production lines to focus on ABC cell technology and investing in new equipment to support ABC production at its Jinan base. Image: Aiko

Chinese PV manufacturer Aiko has issued two major announcements regarding its plans to accelerate production of its high-efficiency all-back-contact (ABC) technology.

The first outlines solar cell capacity upgrades at its Yiwu and Chuzhou bases. The second reveals that a subsidiary has signed equipment procurement contracts to accelerate the construction and technical rollout of n-type high-efficiency ABC cell capacity.

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According to the capacity upgrade announcement, Aiko plans to invest approximately RMB1.665 billion (US$243 million) in two technical transformation projects as part of its full transition to the ABC technology route.

At the Yiwu Base (Plant 4), existing PERC cell capacity will be converted into 5GW of high-efficiency ABC crystalline silicon cell production capacity, with an estimated investment of RMB721 million. Construction is set to begin in Q2 2026, with gradual production starting in Q3 2026.

At the Chuzhou Base (Phase I), part of the existing TOPCon cell capacity will be upgraded to 6GW of high-efficiency ABC crystalline silicon cell production capacity, with an estimated investment of RMB944 million. The project is set to launch in Q3 2026 and will gradually ramp up production in Q4 2026.

Both projects will make full use of existing facilities and equipment, add key ABC process tools and upgrade power supply systems. AIKO said the goal is to build high-efficiency cell production lines with improved reliability and conversion efficiency, in order to meet rapidly growing market demand for its n-type ABC cells and strengthen the company’s leadership in back contact technology.

On the same day, Aiko announced that its subsidiary, Shandong Aiko, plans to sign an equipment procurement contract with its affiliate Suzhou Puyite Automation System Co., Ltd. Under the contract, Shandong Aiko will purchase six sets (10 units) of wet-process production equipment for solar cells, with a total contract value of RMB45.9 million (tax inclusive), to support mass production of third-generation n-type ABC technology at the company’s Jinan base.

This batch of equipment consists of customised, upgraded models featuring improvements in single-machine throughput, operational stability and intelligence level. The pricing has been verified as fair by an accounting firm and complies with technical confidentiality and process-matching requirements, providing key equipment support for large-scale ABC technology deployment.

Aiko stated that the coordinated progress of these capacity upgrades and equipment procurement will accelerate the conversion of existing PERC and TOPCon capacity to high-efficiency ABC cells, increasing the market share of ABC products and promoting BC technology as the industry mainstream.

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PV CellTech USA 2026

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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
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abc, aiko, back contact, c-si manufacturing, cell capacity, china

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