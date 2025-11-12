Subscribe To Premium
EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 12, 2025
Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

Mooreast begins study to build up to 500MW floating renewables in Timor-Leste

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

NEM data spotlight: Australia's solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country's largest

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

Sunrun's 'storage-first' strategy sees green shoots in Q3

According to the company, the funds will help Infinity Power, a subsidiary of Infinity, add around 3GW of renewable capacity across key African markets. Image: EBRD.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its equity stake in Egypt’s renewable energy developer Infinity by US$40 million.  

The investment brings EBRD’s total investment in the company to US$141.5 million. According to the company, the funds will help Infinity Power, a subsidiary of Infinity, add around 3GW of renewable capacity across key African markets, the firm said. 

Harry Boyd-Carpenter, managing director of the EBRD’s Sustainable Infrastructure Group, said the investment strengthens the Bank’s partnership with Infinity and supports its goal of advancing large-scale renewable projects that boost energy security and economic growth across Africa. He added that the move marks a key step in expanding Infinity’s presence beyond Egypt and accelerating the continent’s green transition. 

Infinity Power, a Cairo-based joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), is targeting 10GW of operational renewable capacity by 2030. The company currently operates 1.3GW of solar and wind projects across Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal, with a 16GW project pipeline under development, including 1.2GW of solar and 720MWh of storage in Egypt. 

Recently, Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to develop two renewable energy projects totalling 1.2GW of solar capacity and 720MWh of battery storage. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is also a co-owner of the Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform, alongside Egypt’s Hassan Allam Utilities and theFrench investment group Meridiam.

The partners signed PPAs earlier this month with the Egyptian ministry and transmission operator for a 200MW solar plant in Benban with 120MWh of storage, targeting operation in Q3 2026, and a 1GW solar project in Minya with 600MWh of storage, set to come online in Q3 2027. 

STS's Stefano N. Granata
Premium

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

November 12, 2025
PV Talk: Stefano N. Granata of STS discusses the growing momentum behind back contact cell technology as manufacturers and investors embrace higher-efficiency solutions.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

November 12, 2025
Solar PV in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) made a strong showing across October 2025, reaching 4,715GWh – a 9.88% increase on the 4,291GWh recorded in October 2024.
Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech.

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

November 11, 2025
SFI has started construction on the first phase of the Norbert Anku solar project in Ghana, which will have an operational capacity of 1GW.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

November 11, 2025
During a week marked by significant developments, ACME Solar and Reliance NU Energies win SJVN tenders while Emmvee launches IPO.
Sunrun solar panels.

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

November 11, 2025
Sunrun has posted revenue of US$724.6 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth this year.
In total, the projects will deliver 1.2GW of solar power and 720MWh of battery storage capacity. Image: Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform.

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

November 11, 2025
Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform and Infinity Power have signed agreements to develop two renewable energy projects in the country. 

