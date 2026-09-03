Alight, Autoliv inaugurate 101MWp Eurajoki solar park in Finland

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The project is the first commissioned asset in Alight’s Finnish portfolio. The company’s solar and storage pipeline in Finland exceeds 1GW. The solar park comprises two sites connected to a shared substation. The project was financed with €46 million (US$ 54 million) of senior debt from ABN AMRO and SEB.

“Together with Autoliv, we have brought one of Finland’s largest solar parks into operation, adding new renewable electricity to the grid and helping demonstrate the role solar can play in the Finnish energy system”, said Warren Campbell, CEO at Alight.

Eurajoki is expected to generate around 100GWh of renewable electricity annually. The project is connected to the Finnish electricity system through Caruna’s network via a shared substation.

“By supporting the development of new renewable electricity generation through this PPA, we are taking another important step toward achieving carbon neutrality in our own operations by 2030, and at the same time strengthening the resilience of our energy supply,” said Kaisa Tarna-Mani, vice president sustainability at Autoliv.

The 101MWp facility represents 12% of Finland’s utility-scale solar capacity, which stood at 842MWp across 45 parks at the end of June 2026, according to Renewables Finland.

Last year, Alight’s Annelie Westén wrote for PV Tech Premium on Nordic region’s solar growth [subscription required], including Finland’s expanding utility-scale market, PPAs and solar-plus-storage, but warned that grid congestion and permitting delays could constrain further expansion.

Alight is headquartered in Stockholm and operates 0.48GW of utility-scale solar, with a Nordic pipeline exceeding 1GW and a target of at least 5GW by 2030. Its operations span the Nordics, alongside solar projects in the UK, Spain, Poland, Germany and Italy.

In 2024, Alight and Finnish developer 3Flash agreed to develop the 120MW Loviisa solar project, expected to generate around 155GWh annually and enter operation in 2027.