Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ingka starts commercial operations at 74.9MW South Carolina solar PV project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Kingstree West solar project.
The Kingstree West project is the company’s third operational solar PV project in the US. Image: Ingka Investments.

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of the Netherlands-headquartered Ingka Group, which is the largest franchisee of IKEA, has started commercial operations at a 74.9MWac solar PV project in South Carolina.

The Kingstree West project, in Williamsburg County, is the company’s first solar project to have been “fully developed in-house,” and joins Ingka Investments’ operational portfolio of 27 solar projects worldwide. The company currently operates three solar PV projects in the US, including the Kingstree West project, with a combined capacity of 372.5MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“The start of operations at Kingstree West is a big milestone for us, and we are now supplying the grid with new, reliable renewable electricity,” said Ingka Investments head of renewable energy Frederik de Jong.

In 2023, Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger announced plans to supply heterojunction (HJT) modules made in its Arizona facility to Ingka Investments for its solar projects.

However, the collapse of Meyer Burger’s manufacturing operations, and the acquisition of its assets and patens by Swift Solar, means that Ingka Investments has sought modules from other suppliers for the Kingstree West project. The company told PV Tech that leading Chinese manufacturer JA supplied n‑type modules to the facility, using polysilicon made by Hemlock Semiconductor in the US.

The quartz used in the polysilicon process was sourced solely from North and South America. Production of the modules was split between the US and Vietnam.

Ingka Investments did note, however, that the Kingstree West project was fully funded by the company. It added that it plans to pursue a South Carolina Solar Habitat Certification for the Kingstree West facility, a voluntary certification that has been available to solar developers in South Carolina since 2018. Developers can receive the award for a site if it includes native vegetation and foraging habitats and reduces stormwater runoff and erosion.

The company has advanced a number of solar projects this year, predominantly in Europe. In April, the company announced the start of construction work on a German solar PV facility, alongside plans to start construction next year at another German project, and in June expanded into Spain with the acquisition of its first two projects in the country.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
americas, ikea, ingka group, ingka investments, projects, south carolina, us

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
X-Elio starts commercial operations at the Lorca Solar project in Spain.

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

October 1, 2026
X-Elio has started commercial operations at the 368MW Lorca Solar project in Spain, its largest in the country.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK