Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

EC approves Italy’s €9.7 billion renewables aid scheme

News

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Burns & McDonnell solar project.
Burns & McDonnell has now worked with Alliant Energy on 11 solar projects across Wisconsin and Iowa. Image: Burns & McDonnell.

US utility Alliant Energy has completed construction at two solar projects in the US state of Iowa with a combined capacity of 200MW.

The projects were built by US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell, and are the tenth and 11th projects the company has built for Alliant Energy, following the construction of nine facilities in Alliant’s home state of Wisconsin. Burns & McDonnell announced that it would complete work at these projects, the 150MW Wever project and the 50MW Creston solar project, in April, and has since said that Canadian Solar modules have been deployed at both projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“These projects stand as a testament to Alliant Energy’s commitment to sustainability and our dedication to safety and resilience,” said Jami Stone, construction project manager at Burns & McDonnell. “We are incredibly grateful to Alliant Energy and the skilled labourers, carpenters and electricians whose dedication, skills and experience made these projects successful.”

Burns & McDonnell noted it had taken a number of steps to minimise the environmental damage caused by the projects, including installing a “500-year” flood preparedness system at the Wever project and planting “native grasses and pollinator-friendly” plants to enrich the soil at the Creston facility.

The latter project is also built on uneven terrain, a topic which has drawn increased attention in recent years; last week, Burns & McDonnell’s Dalton Ruddell, alongside Nextracker’s Nick Price, wrote a piece for PV Tech in which they described the global solar sector as reaching a “tipping point” with regard to terrain-following trackers.

While Iowa is one of the smaller US states in terms of operational solar capacity, with just 704MW in operation as of the third quarter of this year, its utility-scale sector has grown considerably in recent years. Since 2021, the state has added 300MW of utility-scale capacity, according to the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and the trade body expects a further 1.6GW of capacity to be added over the next five years.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
alliant energy, americas, Burns & McDonnell, canadian solar, engineering procurement and construction, epc, iowa, projects, us

Read Next

NexWafe-day-327609_edit

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

December 18, 2024
The company uses direct “gas-to-wafer” epitaxial technology to produce its solar wafers which achieved 24.4% efficiency on HJT cells.
Community solar project located in Kingston, Illinois

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

December 18, 2024
The sites are expected to generate over 120MW of solar power, Nexamp said, across the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Minnesota.
DESRI's Alta Luna solar project.

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

December 18, 2024
The deal will cover power generated at two DESRI facilities in the US, a 250MW project in Missouri and a 150MW project in Texas.
bechtel
Premium

Risk mitigation and due diligence in tax credit transactions

December 16, 2024
Tax credit transference measures introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act have led to billions of dollars of new investment in solar and other clean energy projects. Alfred Johnson and Katie Bays look at some of the risk mitigation and due diligence best practices that can reduce the complexity and cost of tax credit transactions.
A new US-based solar manufacturer, NuVision Solar aims to build a 2.5GW solar cell and module plant

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

December 16, 2024
NuVision Solar, a new US-based solar manufacturer, has been formed and aims to build a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and module assembly plant in the US.
Workers at Q CELLS’ 1.7GW module assembly plant in Georgia. Image: Q CELLS.

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

December 16, 2024
The waiver “Concluded that BABA-compliant modules will not likely be available from domestic manufacturers in sufficient quantities."

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

News

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

News

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

News

Upcoming Events

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.