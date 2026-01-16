Subscribe To Premium
Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

By Will Norman
January 16, 2026
Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

Altus Power acquires 105MW New York solar portfolio from Cordelio

USPB dismisses two Maxeon patent claims against Canadian Solar, upholds a third

Meta, Origis Energy ink 303MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

Polar Racking secures first Australian contract with 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage site

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

Amazon’s acquisition was approved by the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Global tech giant Amazon has been approved as the buyer of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar project in Oregon, one of the largest solar PV projects in the US.

The Sunstone site was developed and previously owned by Pine Gate Renewables, the US independent power producer (IPP), which filed for bankruptcy in November 2025. It includes 1.2GW of solar PV and 1.2GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, which is ready to build, having received permitting and approvals from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council (EFSC).

Amazon’s acquisition was approved by the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, which granted its offer of US$83 million in cash via its specific project subsidiary, Oregon Solar I.

The move follows Amazon’s complaints back in November that an Oregon utility was not supplying sufficient power to its data centre projects in the state, where it has built numerous cloud computing data centres close to the banks of the Columbia River. Once fully operational, the Sunstone solar-plus-storage project will be one of the most significant renewable energy generation projects in the US.

To date, most of Amazon’s energy procurement has been via power purchase agreements (PPAs), and along with fellow Big Tech leviathans Meta and Google, Amazon led US solar power procurement deals in 2024. But the scale of Sunstone, and the fact that it is ready to be built with approvals and permits in place, makes it an attractive proposition for a company whose growing energy demand will be a significant story in the industry over the coming years.

As the power demands of these data centre hyperscalers continue to grow, owning their own power sources might become more common. Last month, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced the acquisition of Intersect Power, an energy project developer, with a view to developing more energy capacity “in lockstep with new data centre load”, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said at the time.

Since declaring bankruptcy, Pine Gate’s roughly 10GW of project assets have been offered to the market, though the company says it has sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the meantime. Earlier this month, Israel-based project developer Nofar Energy bought 1GW worth of Pine Gate’s utility-scale solar assets across the Carolinas, Alabama and Texas for US$285 million.

