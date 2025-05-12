Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

News

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

News

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

Guest Blog

Solar PV and Australia’s green metals opportunity

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

SEG Solar commissions 2GW cell manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

PV Price Watch: Chinese PV wafers plummet, with drops of up to 13.85% 

News

A ‘business as usual’ Intersolar 2025 for big PV manufacturers, as they predict industry consolidation

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

LONGi launches 25% efficiency HBC module for residential solar at Intersolar 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy. Image: Qualitas Energy

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), a US-based firm that partners with independent investment managers, has bought a minority stake in global renewables investment platform Qualitas Energy to expand its presence in the growing renewable energy market. 

Under the agreement, the UK-headquartered Qualitas Energy will keep majority ownership and continue running the company independently. Additionally, the company’s executives, including executive chairman Iñigo Olaguíbel and CEO Oscar Pérez, have agreed to enter a long-term agreement with the firm. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Given the increasing focus on energy independence and security in Europe, along with the firm’s distinctive approach, vertically integrated industrial platform, and locally based teams with deep knowledge of their respective geographies. I am delighted to welcome Iñigo, Oscar, and their partners to our Affiliate group,” said Jay Horgen, CEO of AMG. 

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

Qualitas Energy continues solar growth through strategic deals 

Of late, Qualitas Energy has made a series of investments to bolster its solar portfolio. In December 2024, the firm acquired US-based Heelstone Renewable Energy, a solar and storage platform, for an undisclosed amount. The deal included a 20GW portfolio, with most projects in development or ready-to-build, 179MW operational, and 175MW under construction. 

This was followed by the acquisition of a 117 MWp solar portfolio in Poland from ib vogt, consisting of two ready-to-build PV farms. Following this, the firm raised over €200 million (US $216 million) for its Credit strategy in February 2025, which provides debt financing for renewable energy projects across Europe. 

In April 2025, Qualitas Energy signed a €34.47 million financing agreement with Spanish renewable energy company Greening for the construction of a 90 MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain, marking the fourth transaction of its Credit Fund I, which was launched in 2024. 

This was followed by the Spanish firm partnering with French asset manager Mirova to launch a joint venture in Italy aimed at developing 250MW of renewable energy projects, including a large solar PV portfolio. The project aimed to develop 33 solar projects across eight regions, with 53MW already operational and additional capacity expected by the end of 2025. 

The company’s total renewable energy portfolio – including operational and development-stage projects – spans 11GW, including solar PV, wind, energy storage, and hydroelectric power.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Affiliated Managers Group, AMG, europe, pv modules, pv power plants, qualitas energy, solar pv, stake acquisition

Read Next

Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues event.

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

May 12, 2025
This year’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit (RPR Europe) will bring together more than 300 renewable energy and finance leaders.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

May 12, 2025
CEA's Martin Meyers considers the pros and cons of the different PV cell technology options for manufacturers starting production in the US.
Image: PV tech

A ‘business as usual’ Intersolar 2025 for big PV manufacturers, as they predict industry consolidation

May 9, 2025
Talk of manufacturing consolidation, excitement over energy storage and other key takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2025.
LONGi's latest EcoLife series' module launch presented at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany

LONGi launches 25% efficiency HBC module for residential solar at Intersolar 2025

May 9, 2025
LONGi has launched a new back contact (BC) module for its EcoLife series at the Intersolar Europe event in Munich, Germany.
A Scatec project in Egypt.

Scatec reports YoY revenue growth in Q1 2025

May 9, 2025
Scatec has announced revenues of NOK2.39 billion (US$230 million) and profits of NOK1 billion (US$96 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
Canadian Solar showcases TOPCon 2.0 modules at Intersolar Europe.

Intersolar Europe 2025: smarter E Award winners unveiled, Canadian Solar, Aiko Solar launch new modules

May 9, 2025
Solar manufacturers Aiko Solar and Canadian Solar showcased their latest modules, while 7Secondsolar, LONGi Solar and Weidmüller won in the Photovoltaics (PV) category at this year's The smarter E Award. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Chinese PV wafers plummet, with drops of up to 13.85% 

News

A ‘business as usual’ Intersolar 2025 for big PV manufacturers, as they predict industry consolidation

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

Intersolar Europe 2025: smarter E Award winners unveiled, Canadian Solar, Aiko Solar launch new modules

News

JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, and Trina Solar ship 65GW modules in Q1 2025, all report losses

News

SEG Solar commissions 2GW cell manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.