AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

“Given the increasing focus on energy independence and security in Europe, along with the firm’s distinctive approach, vertically integrated industrial platform, and locally based teams with deep knowledge of their respective geographies. I am delighted to welcome Iñigo, Oscar, and their partners to our Affiliate group,” said Jay Horgen, CEO of AMG.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Qualitas Energy continues solar growth through strategic deals

Of late, Qualitas Energy has made a series of investments to bolster its solar portfolio. In December 2024, the firm acquired US-based Heelstone Renewable Energy, a solar and storage platform, for an undisclosed amount. The deal included a 20GW portfolio, with most projects in development or ready-to-build, 179MW operational, and 175MW under construction.

This was followed by the acquisition of a 117 MWp solar portfolio in Poland from ib vogt, consisting of two ready-to-build PV farms. Following this, the firm raised over €200 million (US $216 million) for its Credit strategy in February 2025, which provides debt financing for renewable energy projects across Europe.

In April 2025, Qualitas Energy signed a €34.47 million financing agreement with Spanish renewable energy company Greening for the construction of a 90 MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain, marking the fourth transaction of its Credit Fund I, which was launched in 2024.

This was followed by the Spanish firm partnering with French asset manager Mirova to launch a joint venture in Italy aimed at developing 250MW of renewable energy projects, including a large solar PV portfolio. The project aimed to develop 33 solar projects across eight regions, with 53MW already operational and additional capacity expected by the end of 2025.

The company’s total renewable energy portfolio – including operational and development-stage projects – spans 11GW, including solar PV, wind, energy storage, and hydroelectric power.