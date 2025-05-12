AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), a US-based firm that partners with independent investment managers, has bought a minority stake in global renewables investment platform Qualitas Energy to expand its presence in the growing renewable energy market.
Under the agreement, the UK-headquartered Qualitas Energy will keep majority ownership and continue running the company independently. Additionally, the company’s executives, including executive chairman Iñigo Olaguíbel and CEO Oscar Pérez, have agreed to enter a long-term agreement with the firm.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“Given the increasing focus on energy independence and security in Europe, along with the firm’s distinctive approach, vertically integrated industrial platform, and locally based teams with deep knowledge of their respective geographies. I am delighted to welcome Iñigo, Oscar, and their partners to our Affiliate group,” said Jay Horgen, CEO of AMG.
The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Qualitas Energy continues solar growth through strategic deals
Of late, Qualitas Energy has made a series of investments to bolster its solar portfolio. In December 2024, the firm acquired US-based Heelstone Renewable Energy, a solar and storage platform, for an undisclosed amount. The deal included a 20GW portfolio, with most projects in development or ready-to-build, 179MW operational, and 175MW under construction.
This was followed by the acquisition of a 117 MWp solar portfolio in Poland from ib vogt, consisting of two ready-to-build PV farms. Following this, the firm raised over €200 million (US $216 million) for its Credit strategy in February 2025, which provides debt financing for renewable energy projects across Europe.
In April 2025, Qualitas Energy signed a €34.47 million financing agreement with Spanish renewable energy company Greening for the construction of a 90 MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain, marking the fourth transaction of its Credit Fund I, which was launched in 2024.
This was followed by the Spanish firm partnering with French asset manager Mirova to launch a joint venture in Italy aimed at developing 250MW of renewable energy projects, including a large solar PV portfolio. The project aimed to develop 33 solar projects across eight regions, with 53MW already operational and additional capacity expected by the end of 2025.
The company’s total renewable energy portfolio – including operational and development-stage projects – spans 11GW, including solar PV, wind, energy storage, and hydroelectric power.