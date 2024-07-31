Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Amperon launches forecasting programme and new error assessment metric

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Americas

Latest

S.C. Group: From humble beginnings to global recognition

Features, Guest Blog

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

News

Korean researchers use 4PTSC to enhance perovskite cell efficiency

News

Encavis secures €145 million from Commerzbank for 260MW German solar project

News

Amperon launches forecasting programme and new error assessment metric

News

Enlight bags US$400 million for 364MW/1.2GWh New Mexico solar-plus-storage

News

Oxford PV: Perovskite is the future of utility-scale PV, ‘end of story’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Floating PV a ‘valuable complement’ to ground-mounted solar in Europe – report

News

EU issues second cross-border renewables tender under RENEWFM

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Origis Energy project in the US.
“Knowing how much renewable energy is likely to be available to meet demand is critical for ensuring a safe, reliable and affordable grid,” said Elliott Chorn. Image: Origis Energy.

US forecasting provider Amperon has launched its latest programme, which provides solar generation forecasts at the level of individual sites and aggregate portfolios, to provide “more transparency and accountability” in the forecasting space.

The programme, ‘Asset-level Renewable Generation Forecasts,’ provides 15-day solar forecasts, updated hourly, and two-day forecasts updated at five-minute intervals. The platform uses a new metric for renewable energy forecasting: capacity normalised mean absolute error (cnMAE), which builds on normalised mean absolute error (nMAE), a way of comparing the difference between predicted and actual values in power generation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

By dividing nMAE by a project’s capacity, to generate cnMAE, Amperon argues that it has delivered a “more versatile and equitable” means of assessing error in project generation forecasting.

“Knowing how much renewable energy is likely to be available to meet demand is critical for ensuring a safe, reliable and affordable grid,” explained Elliott Chorn, executive vice president of product at Amperon. “If renewables, like wind or solar, produce less than expected, then the grid has to rely on more expensive, highly polluting natural gas-fired ‘peaker’ plants to meet demand.”

The use of AI tools in solar operations and management has become more commonplace in recent months, with a range of programmes used to forecast events, such as weather, which can have significant impacts on the output of a solar farm. Earlier this year, Evgeny Finkel of Tigo Energy wrote about the importance of load forecasting in particular, to ensure electricity generation can be properly managed, for PV Tech.

“Without accurate forecasts at the solar-farm level, companies risk having to pay high real-time power prices to cover the difference between their scheduled energy and the actual energy produced,” said Amperon CEO Sean Kelly. “We want to give renewable energy companies more visibility into their future generation, so they can maximise the value of the power they generate, while saving on costs.”

ai, amperon, forecast, generation, operations and maintenance, technology, weather

Read Next

Sungrow inverters in Germany.

Solar and wind generation exceeds fossil fuels in the first half of 2024

July 30, 2024
Solar and wind power accounted for 30% of the EU’s electricity generation in H1 2024, exceeding the contribution of fossil fuels.
Diomidis Dorkofikis (Foresight), Takis Sarris (JUWI Hellas) and Helene Dimitracopoulos (Mirova) after signing the contracts in Athens.

Juwi sells 267MW PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova, Foresight

July 29, 2024
The portfolio consists of three solar projects – with 160MW, 67MW and 40MW of capacity each – located in Central Greece.
trina solar
Sponsored

‘There will be consolidation’: Trina Solar on efficient operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

July 12, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Helena Li at the Intersolar Europe 2024 event, about how Trina is looking to ensure effective operations.
sungrow
Premium

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

July 8, 2024
As a fast-growing segment of the industry, floating solar is also a novel technology that comes with a variety of new operational risks.
oxford pv

US DOE researches hybrid polymer to limit degradation of perovskite cells

July 2, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has found that a “hybrid polymer material” in perovskite cells could minimise weather-based degradation.
european energy

Eurelectric: renewable power generates more than half of EU’s electricity in H1 2024

July 1, 2024
Eurelectric reports that, in the first half of the year, renewable energy accounted for more than half of Europe's power supply.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

News

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

ARENA provides AUS$15 million to enhance operational capacity of NEM in Australia

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024