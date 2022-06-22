AMPYR, Belectric agree to install 200MW+ of solar PV across Germany within two years

Belectric will conduct the engineering, procurement and construction of the sites as well as their operations and maintenance. Image: Belectric

Independent power producer (IPP) AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) and German developer Belectric have agreed to install a pipeline of more than 200MW of solar PV capacity in Germany within the next two years.

The first two solar plants are to be constructed in the northeast German town of Brandenburg, just west of Berlin. The largest will have an installed capacity of 85MW, while the second plant will be made up of six sub areas totalling 65MW of capacity.

Belectric, which will look after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the sites as well as their operations and maintenance (O&M), said a 25km long transmission line and a substation will need to be built. Construction works for the two solar farms are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Tarun Agrawal, partner at AGP Group, parent company of AMPYR Energy, said the partnership would benefit from Belectric’s “extensive experience in large-scale solar plant construction, operations & maintenance.

“We are particularly excited about collaboration in engineering and supply chain management within teams at Belectric and AMPYR’s Global Technical Centre (AMPYRTech), to bring in the latest solar PV technology, while at the same time navigating the supply chain volatility.”

This is just the latest deal AMPYR has struck recently. In February, it closed a €400 million (US$455 million) loan facility with CarVal Investors that it will use to develop more than 2GW of solar PV across Europe by 2025. Meanwhile, it has also launched a US business, AMPYR Energy USA, that will aim to offset lower returns from power purchase agreements (PPAs) by leveraging merchant markets to increase revenue.

Belectric, on the other hand, has recently been sold by its parent company RWE to Czech utility CEZ, which will use the acquisition to target growth in Europe’s PV market.