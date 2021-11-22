Solar Media
News

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

News

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

News

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

News

Dutch installer Zonneplan launches maiden smart grid system that tracks prices in real time

News

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

News

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

Featured Articles, Features

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

News

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Michigan utility set to add 375MW of solar across three projects as part of renewables strategy

News
Belectric monitors PV plants with a combined capacity of 2.1GWp. Image: Belectric.

German energy company RWE is selling solar EPC and O&M service provider Belectric to Czech utility CEZ, Germany’s federal competition authority has revealed.

RWE confirmed to PV Tech last week that it has entered into a transaction related to the divestment of parts of Belectric, but did not name the buyer.

A notice by Germany’s competition authority shows that CEZ applied on November 11 for approval to take full ownership of Belectric.

Acquired by RWE in 2017, Belectric has to date constructed more than 460 solar projects and currently monitors PV plants with a combined capacity of 2.1GWp. The company sold its US O&M business earlier this year.

CEZ declined to comment on the deal. Germany is one of the markets that the utility is focusing on as part of a clean energy expansion that will see it aim to build 1.5GW renewables by 2025 and 6GW by 2030. It is also looking to increase its energy storage capacity to 300MW by the end of the decade.

CEZ currently operates 13 power plants with a total capacity of 130MW in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, according to the company’s website.

acquisition, belectric, cez, epc, m&a, mergers and acquisitions, rwe, rwe renewables

