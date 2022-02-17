Solar Media
News

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

News

The ins and outs of utility-scale solar financing in Brazil

News

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

News

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

Canada wins USMCA trade dispute with the US, aims to ensure ‘full benefit’ for its solar industry

News
ASE has a goal of deploying 5GW of large-scale solar across Europe. Image: Unsplash

Independent power producer (IPP) AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) has closed a €400 million (US$455 million) loan facility with CarVal Investors that it will use to develop more than 2GW of solar PV across Europe by 2025.

The facility will cover the construction costs of solar assets as well as providing some development capital and operational expenses. It expects to break ground on its first project in Q2, with it coming online at the end of the year.

ASE will initially focus on PV projects in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK but is eyeing expansion into other European countries as well as the funding of energy storage projects, it said via a media release.

The London and Maastricht-headquartered company – established by AGP Sustainable Real Assets, Hartree Partners and NaGa Solar last year – has plans to set up 5GW of large-scale solar projects in Northwest Europe, although no timeframe was provided for this.

CarVal has made an initial tranche of €250 million available to ASE, with an extra €150 million in reserve.  

“We view the breadth of skills and track record of the team as market leading and look forward to funding their growth,” said Jonathan Hunt, managing director at CarVal Investors, adding the “capital-intensive nature of the clean energy transition” represented substantial opportunity for investors like CarVal.

“We are pleased to partner with CarVal Investors to help accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon Europe, and look forward to replicating this model across AMPYR Energy’s renewable platforms globally,” said Elmahdi Tahri, global CIO of AMPYR Energy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ampyr, carval investors, european solar, financing, loan facility, project financing, utility-scale solar

