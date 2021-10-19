Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

News

Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

White House says renewables still pivotal to budget reconciliation despite rumours of ITC changes

News

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

News

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

News

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Origis Energy has developed 130 solar and storage projects. Image: Origis Energy.

Funds managed by private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners have secured a deal to acquire a majority stake in US solar and storage developer Origis Energy.

Expected to close in late 2021, the transaction will see Antin acquire the stake from Origis CEO Guy Vanderhaegen and Global Atlantic Financial Group, a life insurance company that has held an interest in the developer since 2018.

Antin will support Origis Energy with additional capital and resources as it builds out its contracted pipeline, while the developer will also look to expand its operations and maintenance business.

Founded in 2008, Miami-headquartered Origis Energy has developed 130 projects and currently operates 2GW of solar and energy storage capacity.

“We are delighted to partner with Antin Infrastructure Partners to support our growth story. With its backing, we can continue to capitalise on the fast-growing US renewables market, which benefits from a supportive regulatory environment and compelling technology fundamentals,” said Vanderhaegen.

The acquisition comes after Origis announced a management buyout of its original shareholders earlier this year, with Global Atlantic providing financing for that deal, increasing its interest in the company.

Antin’s activity in the solar sector has previously seen the firm sell its Antin Solar Investments platform of Italian PV plants in 2015.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, Antin Infrastructure Partners, energy storage, m&a, origis energy

Read Next

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

October 18, 2021
Italian grid operator Terna has acquired Italian solar O&M provider LT in a €24 million (US$27.8 million) transaction.

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

October 18, 2021
Canadian pension investor OMERS Infrastructure has acquired a 49% interest in the Australian renewable energy platform of utility-scale solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV).

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

October 18, 2021
US independent power producer Silicon Ranch has acquired Clearloop, a start-up that helps companies offset their carbon emissions by funding new solar projects.

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

October 14, 2021
Total corporate funding in solar increased 190% in the first nine months of this year, with US$22.8 billion raised in 112 deals compared with US$7.9 billion in 72 deals in the same period last year, according to a Mercom Capital Group report.

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

October 13, 2021
EDF Renewables has targeted Vietnam’s solar market by investing in rooftop PV installer SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of investment management firm VinaCapital.

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy in deal worth US$1.8bn

October 12, 2021
Japanese oil and metals giant Eneos has bought Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE) as it seeks to bolster its sustainable portfolio and target renewables growth.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021