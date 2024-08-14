Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

News

Meta and RWE sign PPAs for 274MW US solar portfolio

News

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

News

Busting myths around solar PV toxicity

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

News

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

News

NextEnergy Capital fund acquires 248MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

Solar targets up across the piece

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Cypark and Trinasolar commission 100MW hybrid floating solar project in Malaysia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NexWafe workers.
Anza’s database covers 95% of the US solar supply chain. Image: NexWafe.

US solar and storage software company Anza has launched a new platform to provide industry decision-makers with real-time information on solar products.

The platform is a database of product prices and specifications and supply chain data covering around 95% of the US supply chain. Earlier this year, Anza figures showed how module prices in the US had fallen considerably amid the country’s uncertain regulatory environment, and negotiating fluctuating module prices in such an environment is a priority for the company’s new platform.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Anza CEO Mike Hall said that offering pricing data to developers, independent power producers (IPPs), engineering, procurement and construction firms (EPCs), utilities and investors would speed up the decision-making process for those in the industry and could reduce operational inefficiency by connecting companies to products that closely meet their specifications.

“Developers and those in charge of solar procurement no longer have to make assumptions based on outdated market pricing or unreliable forecasts,” said Hall. “Instead, they gain access to the most robust and accurate pricing, comprehensive product information and detailed supply chain data—all in one place, whenever they need.”

Accelerating decision-making and improving operational efficiency, is a significant concern for the US solar sector. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2023, solar developers delayed the commissioning of 19% of planned solar capacity, suggesting that the construction and commissioning of projects is overrunning in nearly one out of every five projects. While this is an improvement over the 23% of delayed capacity reported in 2022, such delays will have to be further minimised if the US is to maximise its solar output.

Hall cited the case of a “potential customer” who said they spend nearly 2,000 hours a year on manual pricing research, translating to over 160 hours a month. Removing, or at least minimising, the amount of time spend on such processes will only aid operational efficiency, Hall said.

Anza module price comparison platform.
Anza’s module price comparison platform. Image: Anza.

‘Technology on top of the data’

Hall also told PV Tech this week that the database includes tools that allow users to make comparisons between products, further improving access to information.

“You can filter the products based on your project’s technical specifications, or your approved vendor list, or your particular risk criteria, and in a matter of seconds, you can go from the entire market down to the few products that are actually going to meet your needs,” Hall told PV Tech.

“We’ve built technology on top of the data that allows users to do comparisons that they really can’t do any other way; they can see the price, but when you’re evaluating solar modules, you’re not going to the optimal result if you just focus on price. It’s important to take into account energy production and differences in installation cost.”

This combination of factors feeds into Anza’s ‘Effective Dollars per Watt’ metric, a single figure given to each product to provide a snapshot of not just its price, but the potential return on investment to be expected from a solar module over its lifespan.

Improving data sharing

Hall also noted that one of the broader aims of the platform is to improve access to data across the solar industry, a move that relies on close relations between companies across the supply chain. While he stressed that confidential company information would not be shared over the platform, he noted that many firms had willingly provided information for the database, and in return usage data from operators can be shared with upstream developers.

“It’s much more efficient for buyers, it’s also more efficient for sellers,” Hall told PV Tech. “We had an IPP that we were talking to that had done a gigawatt-scale purchase; we showed them that there were US$40-50 million that they had left on the table because they hadn’t done sufficient analysis.

“That’s an extreme case, but we see all the time that the buyers’ side is making sub-optimal decisions, and sometimes that’s leaving hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions [of dollars on the table]; in extreme cases that’s leaving tens of millions of dollars [on the table], and it’s just because they don’t have this data and these tools.”

Hall also stressed that his personal experience in the industry—having worked in the solar sector for two decades—had helped forge some of the close connections necessary for such sharing of information.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, anza, finance, module pricing, modules, platform, software, us

Read Next

RWE's projects in Virginia.

Meta and RWE sign PPAs for 274MW US solar portfolio

August 14, 2024
Meta has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with German firm RWE to acquire power from two of its solar farms in the US.
A NextEnergy Capital project in the UK.

NextEnergy Capital fund acquires 248MW Spanish solar portfolio

August 13, 2024
NextPower V ESG (NPV ESG), an international fund operated by NextEnergy Capital (NEC), has acquired a 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio.
SMA Solar factory in Germany.

SMA Solar reports ‘solid’ H1 2024 results, led by Americas and utility-scale businesses

August 13, 2024
SMA Solar has published its latest financial results, reporting sales of €759.3 million (US$829.4 million) in the first half of the year.
Mayor Duggan (center) joined by project stakeholders after approving the contract. Image: Lightstar.

Detroit approves Lightstar for ‘Solar Neighbourhood Plan’

August 13, 2024
Community solar developer Lightstar Renewables confirmed on Thursday (8 August) that it has been approved to participate in the ‘Solar Neighbourhood Plan’ in Detroit, US, by the City Council.
Golden State Clean Energy's Westlands solar project.

MCE and GSCE begin first phase of 20GW solar-plus-storage plan in California

August 13, 2024
MCE and Golden State Clean Energy (GSCE) have partnered to work on a solar and storage project in California.
A Pivot Energy project.

Microsoft and Pivot Energy sign deal for 500MW of US community solar

August 12, 2024
Pivot Energy has signed an agreement with Microsoft to develop 500MW of community-scale solar capacity across the US between 2025 and 2029.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

News

Microsoft and Pivot Energy sign deal for 500MW of US community solar

News

Cypark and Trinasolar commission 100MW hybrid floating solar project in Malaysia

News

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

News

NextEnergy Capital fund acquires 248MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

Silicon prices rise as some new orders rebound

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024