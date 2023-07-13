Aquila and Trina sign 800MW European module supply deal

A solar project from Aquila. Image: Aquila Clean Energy

Aquila Clean Energy EMEA – the European renewables platform from Aquila Group – has signed an 800MW PV module supply deal with Trina Solar for Aquila’s project pipeline in Southern Europe.

The modules will be deployed on projects due to come online in 2023-24, though Aquila did not specify the projects in question. Last September the company secured financing for 2.6GW worth of renewables assets in Spain and Portugal, predominantly to be fulfilled by solar PV.

Aquila said this agreement opens the door for further collaboration, specifically through Trina’s subsidiaries TrinaTracker and Trina Storage.

“For us, the signing of this agreement represents a big step in developing our projects in EMEA in the most efficient way possible,” said Susanne Wermter, CEO of Aquila Clean Energy EMEA. “We are delighted to collaborate with Trina Solar, a leading player in the industry with a proven track record. This agreement allows us to weather market fluctuations with confidence and to develop our portfolio under competitive conditions, using efficient technologies in our projects.”

Supply agreements and strategic partnerships are a growing norm in the PV industry. PV Tech has previously looked into the role that partnerships can play in securing supply chains for project development and maintaining favourable deals and prices for companies.

Aquila Clean Energy EMEA currently has around 10.3GW of wind, solar and storage assets in its European portfolio across developing, building and operational projects.