Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

By Jules Scully
PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

Risen Energy post H1 revenue of US$1.83 billion as increased product sales help to drive performance  

Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

Norwegian Crystals to scale up ingot manufacturing after securing EIT InnoEnergy investment

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Asia's largest economies to see 'exponential growth' in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

Portugal installs more solar PV in 2022 so far than all of 2021

A 50MW solar project from Aquila Capital in the Spanish region of Andalucía. Image: Aquila Capital.

German investment firm Aquila Capital has raised €1 billion (US$992 million) in financing to support the development and construction of a 2.6GW renewables pipeline in Spain and Portugal over the next three years.

Predominantly solar PV and wind assets, the pipeline features more than 50 projects from Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, Aquila Capital’s clean energy development platform in Europe.

While Aquila Capital has not disclosed the capacity for each technology in the pipeline, the company confirmed to PV Tech that the vast majority will be solar PV.

The €1 billion build-to-sell construction facility consists of €400 million credit from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is the European Union’s lending arm, and €600 million from a consortium of banks including Santander, NatWest, KfW IPEX-Bank, BNP Paribas, ING, Intesa SanPaolo and Banco Sabadell.

For the total project volume of more than €2 billion, the remaining amount of more than €1 billion comes from funds managed by Aquila Capital and from the company’s capital.

The EIB said the short-term construction financing is groundbreaking as the development bank mainly acted as a long-term lender in the infrastructure space in the past.

“This construction facility is the first of its kind and a landmark transaction for the EIB,” said Ricardo Mourinho Félix, EIB vice-president.

The project was made possible because of an EU budget guarantee under the InvestEU programme, which allows the EIB to increase its risk-taking capacity and, in this case, to assume electricity merchant risk under a non-recourse financing structure as the transaction does not involve any price hedge mechanism such as a power purchase agreement.

The transaction constitutes the largest financing in the history of Aquila Capital, according to Susanne Wermter, CEO of Aquila Clean Energy EMEA. “It demonstrates the creditability and appeal of our clean energy assets that aim to actively shape the European energy transition,” she said.

A developer and operator of solar, wind, hydropower and battery storage assets, Aquila Clean Energy currently manages a portfolio totalling more than 8.2GW.

Earlier this year, Aquila Capital acquired 100MW of solar in Spain from Mytilineos and bought a 51% stake in a portfolio of 15 PV plants in Italy from Powertis.

The investment firm has since formed a joint venture with renewables developer TopInfra to develop solar PV, wind and battery energy storage system projects in South Korea.

For the EIB, the deal comes after it announced earlier in the year it would provide loans to support the addition of 430MW of solar PV and wind in Spain and Portugal.

The bank recently signed solar financing agreements with both independent power producer Opdenergy and utility Iberdrola.

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
