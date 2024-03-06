Arevon Energy to power Meta’s operations with 349MWac solar project in Missouri

US renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has signed two long-term agreements with tech company Meta for a 349MWac solar project in Missouri, US.
Arevon Energy said the environmental attributes purchase agreements will enable its Kelso Solar project to provide power to Meta’s operations in the region. The first phase of the solar project will start operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the second phase following shortly after in Q1 2026.
Meta has set a net zero emissions target across its operations by 2030 and aims to use renewable energy only for production and services.
Before this agreement, Arevon Energy secured US$1.1 billion for a 374MWdc solar project coupled with 150MW/600MWh of energy storage in February 2024. Located in Kern County, California, the Eland 2 solar-plus-storage project is under early-stage construction and is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2025. Arevon Energy signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority for the project, providing 200MWac of electricity to Southern California.
The project will also use Tesla’s Megapack 2 XL battery system. US engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy will be the project’s EPC contractor.
Arevon said both phases of the project, Eland 1 and Eland 2, will represent one of the largest power plants in its portfolio.