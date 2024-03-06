Arevon Energy to power Meta’s operations with 349MWac solar project in Missouri

Meta has set a net zero emissions target across its operations by 2030 and aims to use renewable energy only for production and services.

Before this agreement, Arevon Energy secured US$1.1 billion for a 374MWdc solar project coupled with 150MW/600MWh of energy storage in February 2024. Located in Kern County, California, the Eland 2 solar-plus-storage project is under early-stage construction and is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2025. Arevon Energy signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority for the project, providing 200MWac of electricity to Southern California.

The project will also use Tesla’s Megapack 2 XL battery system. US engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy will be the project’s EPC contractor.

Arevon said both phases of the project, Eland 1 and Eland 2, will represent one of the largest power plants in its portfolio.