Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

By Simon Yuen
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

News

GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

News

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

News

Iraq looks to deploy 12GW solar PV by 2030

News

US module capacity to reach 35GW by year’s end, says CEA

News

Turkey’s installed solar capacity reaches 12.2GW

News

Lightsource bp funds 288MW solar PV portfolio in Texas, uses IRA’s transferability provisions

News

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Sunrun installs 1GW of new solar capacity in 2023 as storage attachment rate hits 45%

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 374MW solar and 150MW/600MWh energy storage project will come online in the first quarter of 2025. Image: Arevon

US renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has secured US$1.1 billion for a 374MWdc solar project coupled with 150MW/600MWh of energy storage.

Wells Fargo provided a US$431 million tax equity commitment, while Arevon obtained US$654 million of debt financing including a construction-to-term loan, a tax equity bridge loan and letter of credit facilities.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Located in Kern County, California, the Eland 2 solar-plus-storage project is under early-stage construction and is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2025. Arevon Energy signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Southern California Public Power Authority for the project, providing 200MWac of electricity to Southern California.

The project will also use Tesla’s Megapack 2 XL battery system. US engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy will be the project’s EPC contractor.

Arevon said both phases of the project, Eland 1 and Eland 2, will represent one of the largest power plants in its portfolio. Arevon also claimed that the entire project will become one of the largest operating solar-plus-storage installations in the country after completion with 751MWdc of solar electricity generation and 300MW/1,200MWh of energy storage.

Prior to this, Arevon Energy reached financial close on its Vikings solar-plus-storage project in Imperial County, California. The site will deploy 157MW of solar PV and 150MW/600MWh of energy storage. The financing was completed using a combination of debt financing and tax credit transfer, which is possible under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). 

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
arevon energy, california, debt financing, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Schneider Electric signs tax credit transfer agreement with ENGIE for Texas solar-plus-storage

News

Colombia awards 4.4GW of solar PV in renewables auction

News

“No proven commercial model” for co-located solar and storage projects in today’s market – ESS 2024

News

Peru PV potential “under the radar”, says Verano Energy

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024