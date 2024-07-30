Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Juwi sells 267MW PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova, Foresight

News

Fortis Energy acquires 180MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project will comprise of around 730,000 bifacial solar modules. Image: AGL Energy.

Ark Energy, a renewable energy developer, has submitted a development application for a 500MW solar-plus-storage project in Myrtle Creek, in north New South Wales, Australia.

The Richmond Valley solar project will incorporate a co-located 275MW/2,200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), making it amongst the largest connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM), which spans southern and eastern Australia. It is located close to existing transmission infrastructure and has been described as a “great location for solar energy”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Ark Energy, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co, a zinc smelter, confirmed that the BESS would use lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) technology and be 8-hours in duration.

On the solar aspect of the project, either crystalline silicon or thin-film technology would be used, mounted on an east-west tracking system. It will consist of up to 730,000 bifacial solar modules.

The developer also intends to construct an array of inverters and transformers with an AC collection system consisting of underground 22kV or 33 kV sub-transmission lines. This will connect the solar project and BESS to an enclosed substation to be installed on the north-western corner of the lot.

Construction is expected to last up to 24 months, operate for 30 years, and generate around 327 full-time jobs. The developers estimate the project will cost around AUS$1.2 billion (US$790 million), with around AUS$180 million to be retained within the regional economy.

Ark Energy confirmed that the development application and environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Richmond Valley project is on exhibition for comment until 21 August 2024.

The developer is also involved in creating the 3GW Collinsville Green Energy Hub in Queensland, which it plans to use to export green hydrogen via ammonia. Ark Energy, its parent company Korea Zinc, and Korean conglomerates Hanwha Impact and SK Gas will form the Han-Ho Hydrogen Consortium to pursue the project.

100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales progresses

Elsewhere in New South Wales, renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted the scoping report for its 100MW solar-plus-storage project, as reported by PV Tech last week (22 July).

The Cooma Solar and Battery project, which will combine 100MW os solar generation with 80MW of co-located BESS, will comprise around 200,000 solar PV modules using a single-axis tracker racking system. 

Once operational, the project will ensure enough space for sheep to graze under and between the panels, continuing the region’s close agricultural connection with the land. Acen said the cost of the project could easily exceed AUS$30 million.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Ark Energy, australia, battery energy storage system, bess, bifacial, crystalline silicon solar cells, nem, new south wales, pv modules, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, thin film

Read Next

Other CSSI in NSW include the 2.2GW PHES power station Snowy 2.0 and Oven Mountain, a 600MW/7200MWh, billion-dollar energy storage project. Image: NSW government.

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

July 30, 2024
AEMO says projects seeking to connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in Australia rose to 43GW in June 2024, a 43% increase YoY.
Fortis Energy solar project.

Fortis Energy acquires 180MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia

July 29, 2024
Fortis Energy has acquired a 180MWac solar project in Serbia, with plans to add a battery energy storage system (BESS) to the facility.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

July 29, 2024
The company said that the new facility would produce 8GW of solar modules and 2GW of cells in the Sohar free port region of Oman.
Image: Fortescue

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

July 29, 2024
Fortescue's 100MW North Star Junction solar farm in Western Australia is partially operational, and the firm is committed to green hydrogen.
A 10MW solar PV plant from Enerparc in Germany. Image: Enerparc.

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

July 26, 2024
The land in question excludes natural reserves and high-value agricultural areas under “strict agricultural, environmental and technical criteria for hosting onshore wind and solar projects.”
Solar EPC work.

India awards 630MW of dispatchable renewable power capacity in latest tender

July 26, 2024
The latest Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) tender, hosted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has selected winners.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

News

ReNew commissions 400MW solar project in Rajasthan

News

Is Europe no longer stepping on the gas?

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024