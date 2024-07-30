Ark Energy lodges development application for 500MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

Ark Energy, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co, a zinc smelter, confirmed that the BESS would use lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) technology and be 8-hours in duration.

On the solar aspect of the project, either crystalline silicon or thin-film technology would be used, mounted on an east-west tracking system. It will consist of up to 730,000 bifacial solar modules.

The developer also intends to construct an array of inverters and transformers with an AC collection system consisting of underground 22kV or 33 kV sub-transmission lines. This will connect the solar project and BESS to an enclosed substation to be installed on the north-western corner of the lot.

Construction is expected to last up to 24 months, operate for 30 years, and generate around 327 full-time jobs. The developers estimate the project will cost around AUS$1.2 billion (US$790 million), with around AUS$180 million to be retained within the regional economy.

Ark Energy confirmed that the development application and environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Richmond Valley project is on exhibition for comment until 21 August 2024.

The developer is also involved in creating the 3GW Collinsville Green Energy Hub in Queensland, which it plans to use to export green hydrogen via ammonia. Ark Energy, its parent company Korea Zinc, and Korean conglomerates Hanwha Impact and SK Gas will form the Han-Ho Hydrogen Consortium to pursue the project.

100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales progresses

Elsewhere in New South Wales, renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted the scoping report for its 100MW solar-plus-storage project, as reported by PV Tech last week (22 July).

The Cooma Solar and Battery project, which will combine 100MW os solar generation with 80MW of co-located BESS, will comprise around 200,000 solar PV modules using a single-axis tracker racking system.

Once operational, the project will ensure enough space for sheep to graze under and between the panels, continuing the region’s close agricultural connection with the land. Acen said the cost of the project could easily exceed AUS$30 million.