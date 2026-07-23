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ARRAY claims superior weather resilience with 60-degree tracker

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Balance of System
Americas

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The DuraTrack Hail XP tracker.
The 60-degree DuraTrack format has been designed with enhanced hail and wind resilience in mind. Image: ARRAY Technologies.

US-based tracker manufacturer ARRAY Technologies is releasing a new 60-degree version of its ARRAY DuraTrack single-axis tracker.

ARRAY said the 60-degree tilt capability offers greater resilience in extreme weather conditions by building on the DuraTrack platform’s hail-alert response and patented passive wind-stow capabilities.

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According to ARRAY, demand is increasing for tracking solutions that effectively mitigate hail risk without significantly increasing capital costs. Hail risk is a major and growing vulnerability of PV power plants in many markets, particularly in parts of the US where hailstorms are becoming more frequent and intense.

The company said the 60-degree DuraTrack variant had been developed to address this need with input and feedback from customers and insurance stakeholders.

“ARRAY is proud to offer trusted technology that mitigates the realities of severe weather demands while maximising energy generating potential,” said Nick Strevel, chief product officer at ARRAY. “Adding a 60-degree tracker expands our existing portfolio to give our customers more options for resilient and reliable solutions in hail-prone regions, including Texas and the Great Plains.”

The new 60-degree variant also includes ‘ARRAY Wind XP’patented passive wind stow technology, which minimises unnecessary stow and sensor failure risk through a mechanical stow solution.

The new variant follows an earlier upgrade to the DuraTrack platform announced last month by ARRAY, enabling the tracker to support a two-row module format.

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array technologies, balance of systems, hail stow, single axis tracker, solar pv, tracker, usa

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