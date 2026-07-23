ARRAY claims superior weather resilience with 60-degree tracker

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According to ARRAY, demand is increasing for tracking solutions that effectively mitigate hail risk without significantly increasing capital costs. Hail risk is a major and growing vulnerability of PV power plants in many markets, particularly in parts of the US where hailstorms are becoming more frequent and intense.

The company said the 60-degree DuraTrack variant had been developed to address this need with input and feedback from customers and insurance stakeholders.

“ARRAY is proud to offer trusted technology that mitigates the realities of severe weather demands while maximising energy generating potential,” said Nick Strevel, chief product officer at ARRAY. “Adding a 60-degree tracker expands our existing portfolio to give our customers more options for resilient and reliable solutions in hail-prone regions, including Texas and the Great Plains.”

The new 60-degree variant also includes ‘ARRAY Wind XP’patented passive wind stow technology, which minimises unnecessary stow and sensor failure risk through a mechanical stow solution.

The new variant follows an earlier upgrade to the DuraTrack platform announced last month by ARRAY, enabling the tracker to support a two-row module format.