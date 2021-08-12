Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Array Technologies slides to Q2 loss as weaker full year guidance is reinstated, confirms US$500m capital raise

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Americas

Latest

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

News

Array Technologies slides to Q2 loss as weaker full year guidance is reinstated, confirms US$500m capital raise

News

LS Power launches energy storage and renewable energy company Rev Renewables

News

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

News

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Array Technologies does not hold large inventories of commodities like steel and was therefore more vulnerable to price fluctuations. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker provider Array Technologies slipped to a loss in the second quarter of 2021, but has changed business processes in order to reduce its exposure to future rises in commodity and shipping costs.

Meanwhile the company has reinstated guidance for the year, albeit marking a significant reduction in forecasted earnings, having withdrew its 2021 forecast while reporting its opening quarter results on the back of what it called “unprecedented” material and logistic cost increases.

Array also confirmed yesterday that it had agreed to sell up to US$500 million of perpetual preferred stock to funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners.

During Q2 2021, Array recorded a 76% year-on-year increase in revenues, reaching US$202.8 million, contributing towards a 21% increase in gross profit to US$26.8 million as a result of higher volumes shipped.

However higher costs continued to erode its margin, leading Array to a net loss for the quarter of US$17,000 compared to a net profit of US$2.4 million recorded in Q2 2020.

Jim Fusaro, chief executive at Array Technologies, said higher input and logistics costs continued to be a headwind for the entire industry, but praised the work of his team in negotiating with customers and suppliers in recent months, allowing the company to tweak its business processes in order to reduce its exposure to future price spikes.

After Array withdrew its guidance in Q1, Fusaro noted that the company does not hold large inventories of steel, meaning it was more exposed to pricing volatility. Furthermore the company said it would be taking “several actions to mitigate” additional increases, including negotiating longer-term contracts with freight providers.

“That hard work and those changes are reflected in the profitability of the orders we have booked since May which have gross margins in line with what we generated last year. I am confident we are on a path to restore our gross margin to historical levels, but the improvement will be gradual as we still have legacy backlog at lower prices to burn off,” Fusaro said.

Array now expects full year revenue for 2021 to stand within the US$850 – 940 million range, with adjusted earnings to lie within a range of US$55 – 75 million. While the new revenue guidance is between 16 – 17% what was originally forecast at the start of the year (US$1,025 – 1,125 million), the renewed earnings guidance marks a significant reduction, between 58 – 66%, short on the US164 – 180 million previously forecast.

While margins on new orders are returning to historic levels, chief financial officer Nipul Patel warned that the balance of this year would continue to be impacted by contracts priced prior to increases in costs.

“The ‘hangover’ effect of older backlog should dissipate by the first quarter of 2022 at which point the new contracts we have signed will be reflected in our financial results,” Patel added.

There is better news, however, for Array Technologies in its executed contracts and awards book, which now stands at a new record of US$882 million.

“I am confident that those changes [to processes], in combination with our relentless focus on supporting our customers, will see our company emerge even stronger from the current environment than we were before,” Fusaro said.

Meanwhile, the company’s financial position has been bolstered through the capital raise that will see Blackstone Energy Partners purchase an initial US$350 million of stock with an additional option to procure US$150 million of stock at any time prior to 30 June 2023. Array said it would use the proceeds to pay down company debt and also fund growth initiatives, with Blackstone appointing one member to the company’s board as a result.

“This investment and its terms underscore the preeminent position that Array occupies in the solar industry and is a tremendous validation of the Company’s long-term growth potential,” Brad Forth, chairman at Array Technologies, said.

Array Technologies share price rose by more than 14% yesterday to a high of US$15.56.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
array technologies, blackstone energy partners, commodity costs, finance, freight, guidance, investment, logistics, steel, trackers

Read Next

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

August 11, 2021
The Caribbean’s leader in renewable energy, Jamaica, is looking to procure 320MW of renewables this year as part of plans to diversify its energy sector.

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

August 11, 2021
Three Indian manufacturers are said to be eyeing up investments in their solar manufacturing capacity as efforts to take advantage of protective measures and financial supports ramp up.
Sponsored

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

August 11, 2021
Nextracker’s Aron Dobos and Neelesh Umachandran explore the risk posed by tracker terrain loss to asset performance and revenue, as well as the potential remedies to the problem for large-scale solar development.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

August 6, 2021
In the last installment of our special feature on Europe’s solar market, we take a look at the challenges and hurdles that remain and, crucially, how the solar sector can overcome them.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: A manufacturing renaissance?

August 5, 2021
While solar deployment throughout Europe is expected to soar, can the same be said for manufacturing on the continent? As part of this week’s special feature on European solar, Liam Stoker assesses the potential for solar manufacturing to return to Europe.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: Europe’s other hot markets

August 4, 2021
The latest installment of PV Tech’s special feature on Europe’s solar renaissance rounds-up the rest of the continent’s key markets, examining the key drivers behind solar growth in Portugal, France and the UK, amongst others.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

LS Power launches energy storage and renewable energy company Rev Renewables

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021