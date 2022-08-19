Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

By Sean Rai-Roche
Off-Grid, Projects
Central & East Asia

Latest

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

News

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

News

Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

FERC slammed for ‘illegal’ re-writing of transmission rules, ‘discriminatory transmission rates’

News

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

News

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

News

US$1 billion loan for ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy project in India secured by ReNew Power

News

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

News

Lightsource bp starts building 490MW of solar projects in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Astronergy said it was witnessing increasing demand for micro-grids as companies look to increase their energy independence and security. Image: Astronergy

Chinese module manufacturer Astronergy has designed a solar PV, battery storage and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) micro-grid system for the Haining Zhengtai Industrial Park.

Located between the eastern Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Jiaxing, the park is home to high-end equipment manufacturing and advanced information technology companies.  

Astronergy said industrial parks’ demand for energy security is “booming” amid a climate of rising costs and needs.

Its solution has been to create a 5.9MW distributed solar power system built within the factory alongside a DC coupling micro-grid system. The micro-grid integrates an 8.83kW BIPV PV hut, a 50kW BIPV PV parking shed, a 4.5kW PV road and ribbon-shaped PV corridor, a 35kW PV lab and a 5kW vertical axis wind turbine.

Astronergy said developing low-carbon and zero-carbon buildings is important for energy conservation, emission reduction and environmental protection. “Every year, there are about 4 billion square meters of housing area being constructed, among which 5% uses BIPV,” the company claimed, adding the BIPV market will soon be worth RMB100 billion (US$14.6 billion).

The energy generation technologies are connected to the micro-grid through intelligent power electronic conversion equipment, Astronergy said. There is also a 50kW/100kWh energy storage system to support generation fluctuation smoothing, system load shifting and uninterrupted voltage support for sustained power supply to the companies within the park.

Established in 2006, Astronergy has manufacturing bases in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Gansu as well as Thailand. By the end of 2022, Astronergy said its solar cell production capacity will reach 13GW, while its module production capacity will reach 18GW.

In April, Astronergy announced its plans to launch its first TOPCon n-type modules under its ASTRO series that contains three new n-type products covering M10 and G12 cells, catering for different markets from residential to utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I).

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
astronergy, battery storage, bipv, china, microgrids, solar pv

Read Next

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

August 19, 2022
TCL Zhonghuan has announced a US$200 million investment into Maxeon Solar Technologies that will allow the company to access Maxeon’s IBC solar cell platform, while using Maxeon's position as a global player to set up shop in international markets.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

August 18, 2022
The average price of silicon materials in China continued to rise this week after power rationing was implemented in key Chinese provinces following extreme heat in much of the country

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

August 18, 2022
Solar Module Super League member Yingli Solar has started construction on a new 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell facility in northern China.

Lightsource bp starts building 490MW of solar projects in Australia

August 17, 2022
Lightsource bp has started construction on its 400MW Wellington North and 90MW Wunghnu solar farms in New South Wales and Victoria, respectively.

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

August 17, 2022
Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corporation (SPNEC) is planning to add a 3.5GW solar farm to its 500MW system already under construction on the Northern Filipino region of Luzon, which the company claims would make it the largest PV project in the world.

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

August 17, 2022
US President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, representing the largest climate package in US history and a major policy victory for the embattled president.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

News

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

News

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

News

FERC slammed for ‘illegal’ re-writing of transmission rules, ‘discriminatory transmission rates’

News

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022