Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

Astronergy is unveiling three new TOPCon n-type modules covering M10 and G12 cells. Image: Astronergy.

Chinese module manufacturer Astronergy is to launch its first TOPCon n-type modules under its ASTRO series.

Astronergy is to debut three new n-type products covering M10 and G12 cells, catering for different markets from residential to utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I).

Chint Solar’s sister company has been researching the technology since 2020 and built its pilot R&D line in Haining, Zhejiang, with TOPCon cells produced having reached a 24.6% efficiency rate according to Astronergy.

The products are to be unveiled formally at an event held tomorrow (26 April 2022).

Along with heterojunction, TOPCon is one of the leading candidates for next-generation technologies to help pass through p-type’s 25% efficiency rate which will mark the switch to n-type modules.

Other companies like JinkoSolar, who launched its TOPCon n-type module series in November 2021, are expecting strong shipment share for TOPCon in 2022, and earlier this year won a tender issued by the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC) for up to 1.85GW of TOPCon modules.

Earlier this year, PV Tech’s head of market research Finlay Colville revealed which manufacturers would lead the PV industry’s transition from p-type to n-type.