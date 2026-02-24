Subscribe To Premium
Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$3 billion for Latin American solar-plus-storage projects

By JP Casey
February 24, 2026
450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

European power price volatility creating battery and co-location opportunities

FTC Solar signs 840MW PV tracker supply agreement in South Africa

Scatec reaches COD on Phase 1 of 1.1GW Obelisk solar-plus-storage plant in Egypt

Comstock Metals approved as solar PV module recycler in California

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

An Atlas Renewable Energy solar project.
Atlas described the deal as the ‘largest corporate refinancing for non-conventional renewable energy’ in Latin America. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy.

US independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has secured refinancing of US$3 billion for a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Latin America.

The company described the deal as the “largest corporate refinancing for non-conventional renewable energy” in the region, and financing comes from a number of investors, including Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which owns the IPP, and Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Natixis CIB, among others.

Atlas said the money would support “continued growth” in clean energy infrastructure, including solar and BESS assets located “primarily” in Chile (over 1GW of solar PV and 200MW/800MWh of BESS across six projects, two of which under construction), alongside additional projects in Brazil (546MW of solar) and Mexico (429MW of solar PV). In total, ten projects will be supported by the refinancing, with two solar-plus-storage under construction in Chile – the Copiapó and the Estepa – and a BESS standalone (BESS del Desierto), also in Chile, that began operations last year.

“Securing a refinancing of this magnitude is a strong vote of confidence from global financial institutions for our brand and forward strategy in the region,” said Atlas Renewable Energy CEO Carlos Barrera. “This refinancing is also a sign of the company’s financial maturity and will support its next phase of growth.”

Latin America has become a priority for the company in the last year, having advanced a number of projects in the region. In January, Atlas signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a Colombian solar PV project; last October, it raised finance to deploy a solar-plus-storage project in Chile; and in July, it secured US$179 million for a solar complex in Brazil.

This article was updated on 24.02.26 to include details on the projects that were refinanced.

