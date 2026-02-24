Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$3 billion for Latin American solar-plus-storage projects

Atlas said the money would support “continued growth” in clean energy infrastructure, including solar and BESS assets located “primarily” in Chile (over 1GW of solar PV and 200MW/800MWh of BESS across six projects, two of which under construction), alongside additional projects in Brazil (546MW of solar) and Mexico (429MW of solar PV). In total, ten projects will be supported by the refinancing, with two solar-plus-storage under construction in Chile – the Copiapó and the Estepa – and a BESS standalone (BESS del Desierto), also in Chile, that began operations last year.

“Securing a refinancing of this magnitude is a strong vote of confidence from global financial institutions for our brand and forward strategy in the region,” said Atlas Renewable Energy CEO Carlos Barrera. “This refinancing is also a sign of the company’s financial maturity and will support its next phase of growth.”

Latin America has become a priority for the company in the last year, having advanced a number of projects in the region. In January, Atlas signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a Colombian solar PV project; last October, it raised finance to deploy a solar-plus-storage project in Chile; and in July, it secured US$179 million for a solar complex in Brazil.

This article was updated on 24.02.26 to include details on the projects that were refinanced.