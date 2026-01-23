Subscribe To Premium
Atlas Renewable Energy signs 128MWp solar PV PPA in Colombia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 23, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Shangri-La solar PV plant in Colombia from IPP Atlas Renewable Energy
This is Atlas’ second solar PV project in Colombia after the Shangri-La solar park, pictured above. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a solar PV power purchase agreement for a 128MWp plant in Colombia.

The El Campano Solar Plant will be located in the northern region of the country and is forecast to begin commercial operations by the end of 2027.

Atlas Renewable Energy did not disclose the name of the company with whom it signed the offtake agreement, other than it being a “leading Colombian energy trading company”. The project in itself was awarded under Colombia’s 2024 Reliability Charge Auction, which aims to strengthen the country’s power system

This solar PV project is the second solar plant for the IPP in Colombia, following the commissioning of the 201MW Shangri-La solar project in November 2025.

Both projects are also part of the IPP’s investment strategy to develop, build and operate 1GW of solar PV in Colombia over the coming years. The development of that 1GW PV portfolio will be achieved in partnership with Colombia-headquartered energy generation company Isagen.

Colombia currently has 2.2GW of solar PV operational, with a further 1.4GW under testing, according to data from the Colombian Ministry of Mining and Energy. Combining both figures, this represents more than half of the current government’s target of reaching more than 6GW of new renewable energy capacity by August 2026.

Government launches energy procurement mechanism

In related news, this week, the Colombian government launched its first long-term energy procurement mechanism aimed at accelerating the energy transition and supply guarantee.

The procurement mechanism will ink up to 15-year offtake agreements and boost the growth of renewables and energy storage in the country.

Moreover, the Colombian government has planned to invest up to US$1.7 billion in grid infrastructure in the Caribbean region, located in northern Colombia. According to the government, this grid expansion aims to facilitate up to 6GW of new clean energy.

