Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

News

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

News

European prosecutor investigates attempted fraud on solar PV plants in Slovenia

News

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

News

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Savion commissions 111MW Kentucky solar plant on reclaimed coal mine

News

LONGi aims for ‘back contact 2.0’ in 2025 with comprehensive production upgrade

Interviews, Features

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
european energy
Europe is on track to more than triple its installed renewable power capacity by 2050. Image: European Energy.

Europe is on pace to more than triple its installed renewable power capacity by 2050, but the rate of new capacity additions will not be enough to meet climate goals.

This is the primary conclusion drawn from Aurora Energy Research’s inaugural ‘European Renewables Market Overview Report’, which covers growth in the European clean power space in the past decade, and forecasts growth over the next 25 years.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While the conclusion that pace is currently lacking has been echoed by a number of other reports – last September Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reported that the world would not even treble its operational renewable capacity by the end of this decade – the Aurora report points to a number of challenges for the European renewable energy sector that have been keenly felt in the solar space.

Negative prices, grid constraints and market saturation

Negative prices, for instance, are a challenge for Central Europe, which has seen the lowest negative prices, and the Nordic countries, which have seen the highest rate of negative prices, according to Aurora. This follows sustained periods of negative pricing in Spain and Portugal in 2024, and was one of the challenges highlighted by Agata Krawiec-Rokita, CEO of solar wholesaler sun.store, who spoke to PV Tech over the Winter.

Krawiec-Rokita also suggested that a lack of available grid capacity in Europe is likely to present a challenge for the solar sector, a conclusion echoed by the Aurora report. The analyst notes that, in 2023, Europe saw 57.28TWh of “remedial actions” for both renewable and non-renewable assets, which includes grid-managing measures such as curtailment, a 14.45% increase from 2022.

This echoes a report from Ember which found, last year, that Europe will lack over 200GW of capacity for planned new solar capacity additions by the end of the decade. At Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Eastern Europe event, held last year in Warsaw, attendees called for a more “intelligent” approach to grid management in Europe, particularly one that makes better use of storage systems.

Aurora’s report also calls for greater use of storage, pointing to “market saturation” as a key challenge in Greece, Romania and Great Britain, where greater integration of storage could help mitigate price cannibalisation.

“Negative prices and grid constraints are significant risks for renewable assets in the market today, which will be further exacerbated with more renewables deployment,” said Rebecca McManus, renewables lead for pan-European Research at Aurora. “It’s vital for developers to explore opportunities to de-risk projects such as portfolio diversification to mitigate impacts.”

Solar Media will host its annual Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 4-5 February 2025. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables; the vast majority of which are responsible for billions in active and prospective investments in the Europe’s energy transition. For more details, visit the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

4 February 2025
London, UK
Returning in 2025 for its 12th edition, Solar Finance & Investment Europe Summit will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

25 March 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
The REPower EU Plan has boosted the clean energy revolution, with the total EU solar PV fleet now amounting to over 260GW. But challenges remain – workforce gaps, supply chain disruptions, grid bottlenecks, and volatile energy prices threaten to slow progress. Join us at the Large Scale Solar Summit EU as a Speaker, Sponsor or Attendee and be part of the solution!
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
aurora, aurora energy research, europe, finance, grids, LSSEU, reports, sfieu

Read Next

Octopus Energy #1 Fan in Market Weighton in Yorkshire - Credit Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

January 15, 2025
The acquisition is part of the company’s plan to invest over €1 billion (US$1 billion) in French clean energy by the end of 2025.
A Dimension solar project in New York state.

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

January 15, 2025
Insurer kWh Analytics has been awarded US$500,000 to develop a 'tax credit insurance product' for the distributed renewable energy sector.
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation in Slovenia on two companies regarding solar PV projects

European prosecutor investigates attempted fraud on solar PV plants in Slovenia

January 15, 2025
Although the investigation is still ongoing, the allegations are for an attempted fraud involving €340,000 (US$352,000) in European Union (EU) funds.
Smart Energies' Ecuries de Lansargues solar project in France.
Premium

Smaller projects, greater potential: RGREEN INVEST on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

January 10, 2025
Nicolas Rochon and Mathilde Ketoff tell PV Tech Premium that ensuring strong margins are of paramount importance for the rooftop solar sector.
Image: Linea Energy.

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

January 10, 2025
Linea Energy has closed project debt financing for a 109MWdc utility-scale solar PV power plant in Wilcox County, Georgia, in the US.
Sonia Dunlop speaks at a Solar Media event.

Solar industry leaders highlight cost of capital and local opposition to PV as key challenges for 2025

January 10, 2025
The high cost of capital and growing community opposition to projects will be pressing challenges for the European solar industry in 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

News

Ukrainian businesses drove 850MW of new PV capacity in 2024

News

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

Reevaluating hailstorm damage at the Fighting Jays solar project

Guest Blog, Features, News

Western Australian Nationals Party outline intention to reform planning policy for renewable energy projects

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.