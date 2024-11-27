Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Eastern Europe’s grid could benefit from a more ‘intelligent’ approach to operations

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Grids
Europe

Latest

More PPA deals in Europe, smaller sizes, says Pexapark

News

FTC Solar announces measures to increase share price

News

Eastern Europe’s grid could benefit from a more ‘intelligent’ approach to operations

News

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

Features, Interviews

Shanghai Electric wins EPC contract for 2GW Saudi PV project

News

US set to install 32GW utility-scale solar PV in 2024

News

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

News

US DOE launches US$30 million funding seeking AI to accelerate interconnection process

News

Eastern European solar-plus-storage would benefit from technological and financial flexibility

News

New Zealand’s largest solar PV provider enters liquidation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Panelists speaking about grid challenges at LSSCEE 2024.
“The whole market needs to be a bit more intelligent,” said Robin Hirschl, centre on the stage. Image: PV Tech.

A more “intelligent” grid in Eastern Europe would be of benefit to producers, consumers and grid operators, according to speakers at Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.

At the final panel of the event, held this afternoon in Warsaw, Robin Hirschl, CEO of PV-Invest, called for actors across the Eastern European grid to become smarter and include more nuanced markets for organisations storing and trading energy across the region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The whole market needs to be a bit more intelligent,” said Hirschl. “[There needs to be a market] for all the auxiliary services. If we provide balancing energy, or if we take energy out of the grid [in storage] in times of overproduction, we want to be paid for that and we need a market for that.”

Hirschl gave an example of company operating a solar-plus-storage in Germany that he once worked for, which had stored energy at times of high supply, and later transferred it back to the grid. The grid asked the company to pay for this transfer, while Hirschl said that the company should be paid for providing a balancing service in this manner, and is a good example of the need for actors to operate with greater awareness of the activities and interest of others in the sector.

This is particularly important considering, according to Andres Meesak, smart energy solutions lead at Viru Elektrivõrgud, the grid is likely to become more complex. Meesak said that, in the future, he does not expect new and expensive grid investments to help add additional capacity to Eastern Europe’s grids, but that prosumers and battery energy storage systems (BESS) will play a larger role in electricity supply.

“In the coming years, what I see in Estonia, is the faster development of prosumers than large-scale [consumers] because the market conditions don’t attract the large-scale investments any more,” said Meesak. “But against consumption, solar generation is very favourable still, so I see more of a prosumer market in the coming years, than the large-scale market in Estonia.”

Meesak also highlighted that the disparity in operational lifespan of grid infrastructure and renewable power technologies means that simply building more grid capacity alongside new solar installations will not necessarily alleviate the grid connection issue in the long-term.

“We are building the grid for 50/60 years – we have overhead lines that are close to 60 years [old] – but if the PV installation is built for only 25/30 years, we will end up with the same problems again that we had [at the end of] industrialisation or the mining era,” said Meesak.

“That’s why what we’ve decided to do is revitalise existing grid assets,” he added. “We try to use [grids] to facilitate new energy, [be] it storage, PV or EV charging.

Investments in storage

Whether this additional capacity comes from storage projects or more large-scale investments, it is clear that the grid is a priority for Eastern Europe, with speakers and delegates across both days of the event suggesting that concerns over grid capacity are key obstacles for a number of companies.

Speakers at other panels suggested that the greater deployment of storage systems, both standalone and co-located, would be of benefit, and speakers at the event’s final panel agreed.

“There are some solutions where producers can add value to this market, for example by adding additional technologies to their solar projects, [such as] BESS,” said Rolands Irklis, chairman of the management board at JSC Augstsprieguma Tīkls, suggesting that by making the most of a single asset by adding storage, there could be a financial benefit for project operators. “In that way, balancing themselves better, being even more flexible and offering even more for the balancing market.”

Catailn Chimirel, manager of energy efficiency and new technologies at CNTEE Transelectrica SA agreed, saying that it is essential that “storage projects are also in place, [alongside] incentives, so investors are encouraged to build these storage facilities,” suggesting that governments could have a greater role to play in offering financial incentives for developers who take responsibility for shouldering some of the burden on grids.

“Batteries are always welcome!” Chimirel added.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event focuses on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
batteries, eastern europe, europe, grids, investment, lsscee, markets

Read Next

Screenshot

More PPA deals in Europe, smaller sizes, says Pexapark

November 27, 2024
Developers in Europe signed 29 power purchase agreement deals totalling 1,277MW in October, according to Swiss analyst, Pexapark.
image-8-6
Premium

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

November 27, 2024
PV Talk: Despite the gloomy headlines emanating from the recent COP29 climate negotiations, Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Tom Kenning how for solar PV the picture was brighter, with progress made on grids, storage and the cost of capital.
Inverters-are-a-key-target-for-cyber-attacks

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

November 27, 2024
SPE said the inverter industry “faces difficulties due to global manufacturing overcapacity and a slowdown in the rooftop PV segment in several important European markets.”
Panelists speaking about solar-plus-storage projects at LSSCEE 2024.

Eastern European solar-plus-storage would benefit from technological and financial flexibility

November 27, 2024
Maintaining a varied approach for solar and storage projects could add a valuable aspect of flexibility, according to panelists at LSSCEE.
Image: SolarZero.

New Zealand’s largest solar PV provider enters liquidation

November 27, 2024
New Zealand solar PV and energy storage installer SolarZero, backed by private equity giant BlackRock, entered liquidation yesterday (26 November).
Panelists speaking about the PPA market at LSSCEE 2024.

A combination of CfDs and PPAs can deliver ‘acceptable’ returns for Eastern European solar

November 26, 2024
Structures such as CfDs could be a complement to the nascent PPA market in Eastern European solar, according to speakers at LSSCEE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News

A combination of CfDs and PPAs can deliver ‘acceptable’ returns for Eastern European solar

News

US representatives propose amendment to 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

Maxeon to focus on US market, sells non-US assets to parent company TCL Group

News

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

News

KKR acquires German IPP and renewable energy developer Encavis

News

Upcoming Events

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.