News

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

News

COP26: India commits to 500GW of renewables by 2030, net zero by 2070

News

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

News

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

News
Foresight Solar Fund’s Longreach solar farm in Victoria, Australia (pictured) was connected to the grid in 2018.

Grid outages in Australia dented the performance of UK-based solar asset owner Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) in the first nine months of the year.

However elevated wholesale power prices in the UK and beyond helped mitigate any drag on the investor’s financial performance, boosting actual cash generated by Foresight’s portfolio of solar assets.

Issuing a Q3 net asset value (NAV) and operational update today, Foresight noted that electricity generation from the company’s portfolio was 3.2% below expectation for the first three quarters of the year, driven primarily by underperformance of the company’s assets in Australia.

Foresight owns 146MW (net peak capacity, with FSFL owning a share of some assets) of grid-connected solar assets in Australia, however grid outages and lower than forecast irradiation in Australia was a drag on performance in the reporting period.

While Australia is not the only market which has experienced issues with its power grid, concerns about curtailment and the regulatory framework surrounding it were cited by solar investors who have withdrawn from the market. PV Tech Power volume 28 covered the issue within a feature article exploring the investment landscape for solar in Australia, which can be read here.

Nevertheless, total revenue in the nine-month period was some 14% ahead of budget as a result of spiking power prices in the UK. High gas prices and tight power margins have contributed towards spiking merchant power prices in the country, with operational generation assets able to capitalise.

Foresight noted that its NAV rose by around £0.061 per share throughout the three months ended 30 September 2021, around £0.007 per share of which was attributable to the fund’s UK solar assets being able to capture the “exceptionally high” power prices during the reporting period.

Furthermore, approximately one-quarter of this uplift – around £0.015 – was attributable to an increase in power price forecasts, with the effects of Europe’s energy crisis set to continue.

australia, curtailment, finance, grid, investment, solar, utility-scale solar

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

November 1, 2021
The Government of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has opened an online registration of interest process as it seeks bidders for the country’s latest Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) to enter the planning phase.

GEV announces 2.8GW green hydrogen facility on Australian islands

November 1, 2021
Australian energy company Global Energy Venture (GEV) is to develop a 2.8GW green hydrogen project on the Australian Tiwi Islands, with a planned generation capacity upwards of 100,000 tonnes per year.

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

October 28, 2021
The performance of US solar assets against P50 estimates worsened over the last decade, new analysis has shown, prompting calls for the use of real-world data-driven benchmarks when financing new projects.

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

October 27, 2021
More than half of utility-scale solar projects planned for next year could be at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of surging materials and logistics cost, new analysis has claimed.
PV Tech Premium

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

October 27, 2021
As prices rise and component availability remains tight, both solar’s upstream and downstream are rallying behind the common cause of ensuring which projects can go ahead, do go ahead in a timely fashion. Liam Stoker assesses the industry’s efforts to keep the supply chain moving forward.

China installs 12.55GW of solar in Q3 2021 as distributed PV leads the way

October 27, 2021

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

News

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

Features

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
