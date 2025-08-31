Subscribe To Premium
Australia launches Capacity Investment Scheme tenders seeking 1.6GW of renewables

By George Heynes
Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia's NEM

Meridian, Nova finalise JV and financing for 400MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

Australia launches Capacity Investment Scheme tenders seeking 1.6GW of renewables

JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

UK solar generation hits record 9.91TWh in the first six months of 2025

kWh Analytics launches new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storms

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

Meridian, Nova break ground on 400MW New Zealand solar plant

The CIS tender will specifically target projects that connect to Western Australia’s South-West Interconnected System (SWIS) and, by extension, the WEM. Image: Pacific Energy.

Two Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tenders have opened in Western Australia, seeking 1.6GW of renewable energy generation in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

Announced last week, by Australia’s climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen, the tenders, which form part of the federal government’s CIS initiative to seek 40GW of renewables and energy storage by 2030, will specifically target projects that will connect to Western Australia’s South-West Interconnected System (SWIS), and by extension, the WEM.

According to Bowen, these latest rounds will unlock an estimated AU$4 billion (US$2.62 billion) of additional private investment in the WEM.

“These tenders will help deliver cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy for Western Australian households and businesses,” Bowen said in the announcement.

Both tenders will be the first to implement a streamlined single-stage bidding process, consolidating technical and financial proposals, intended to shorten the tender duration from nine months to approximately six. This approach is designed to increase efficiency and support the timely signing of Capacity Investment Scheme Agreements (CISAs).

In an interview with ESN PremiumNick Hawke, director of Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), recently said this move was a positive shift for the CIS scheme.

Potential proponents are advised to register before 10 October 2025 for both tenders, with bids to close on 7 November. Successful bids into Tenders 5 and 6 are expected to be announced in March 2026. You can find out more about registering via the official website.

At the recent Battery Asset Management Summit Australia 2025, Thimo Mueller, general manager, commercial at AusEnergy Services Ltd (ASL), formerly AEMO Services, confirmed that the results from Tender 3 of the CIS initiative will be released “in the coming weeks”.

National Capacity Investment Scheme programme development

The Western Australian tenders build upon the broader national CIS programme, which began with a pilot in 2023.

In December 2024, the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water announced the results of CIS Tender 1, which focused on the National Electricity Market (NEM), which spans Australia’s eastern and southern states.

This tender selected 19 renewable energy projects totalling 6.38GW of capacity, including eight hybrid power projects with 3.6GWh of storage.

The tender reportedly attracted 84 initial bids with a combined capacity of 27GW – approximately 4.5 times the tender capacity – demonstrating the strong market interest in the CIS model.

The successful Tender 1 projects included 2.8GW of solar generation and 3.6GW of wind capacity. Geographically, New South Wales and Victoria each secured seven projects, with New South Wales receiving 3.7GW plus 904MWh of battery storage, and Victoria gaining 1.6GW plus 1,458MWh of storage.

South Australia and Queensland rounded out the allocations with 574MW and 550MW of generation capacity, respectively, and Queensland also secured 1,200MWh of storage.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

australia, capacity investment scheme, cis, CISA, pv power plants, solar pv, WEM, western australia

The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

September 1, 2025
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) hit a record high for the combined utility-scale solar PV and wind share in the electricity mix on 30 August.
Image: Meridian Energy (via LinkedIn).

Meridian, Nova finalise JV and financing for 400MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

September 1, 2025
Meridian Energy and Nova Energy have completed agreements to establish a 50-50 joint venture (JV) to build and operate the 400MW Te Rahui solar PV power plant near Taupō, New Zealand.
Image: ACE Power.

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

August 31, 2025
Renewables developer and independent power producer (IPP) TagEnergy has acquired Australian developer ACE Power, adding 6GW of renewable energy and storage projects to its portfolio.
DesertBlue cuts cleaning operating expenses by up to US$0.98 million over 25 years. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

August 29, 2025
Chinese module maker JA Solar has launched DesertBlue, a PV module designed for desert and semi-arid regions. 
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

August 29, 2025
US grid interconnection agreements grew by 33% in 2024, reaching 75GW, with three-quarters signed for solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, according to a new report from energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.
With an investment of NZ$300 million (US$176.6 million), the first phase of the Te Rahui solar project will deliver 200MW of capacity. Image: Meridian Energy.

Meridian, Nova break ground on 400MW New Zealand solar plant

August 29, 2025
Meridian Energy and Nova Energy have established a JV to build and operate a 400MW solar plant in Rangitaiki near Taupo in New Zealand.

JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

News

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

News

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

Meridian, Nova break ground on 400MW New Zealand solar plant

News

Australia launches Capacity Investment Scheme tenders seeking 1.6GW of renewables

News

US solar could pay 'tens of billions' in duties after Biden's AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

News

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

October 2, 2025
London,UK

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
