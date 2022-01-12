Solar Media
Australian LNG provider Woodside plots 500MW solar, 400MWh energy storage project

By Liam Stoker
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Australian LNG provider Woodside plots 500MW solar, 400MWh energy storage project

Array Technologies completes acquisition of STI Norland, eyes greater international expansion

NREL partners International Code Council to streamline residential solar permitting in the US

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

Vietnamese PV projects to assess potential of battery storage in preventing curtailment

‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

An existing solar array in Australia, developed by Neoen. Image: Neoen Solar

Australian LNG player Woodside Energy has tabled plans to build a utility-scale solar-storage project with a generation capacity of up to 500MW in Western Australia.

The proposal, submitted to Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority, states Woodside’s intent to build the Woodside Solar Facility in the Maitland Strategic Industrial Area near Karratha in Pilbara, Western Australia.

The initial phase of the project would combine 100MWac of solar PV generation with a battery energy storage facility with a capacity of 400MWh. Woodside is, however, intending to gain permission to extend the solar capacity to up to 500MWac and the storage capacity to a maximum of 200MWh for each 50MWac of PV generation, inferring a battery of up to 2GWh.

Furthermore, Woodside said the facility is expected to operate for up to 70 years, far beyond the standard life expectancy of solar projects.

Woodside Energy would construct and operate the project, which would be connected to the North West Interconnected System (NWIS), which is operated by state-owned power company Horizon Power. Horizon would construct accompanying infrastructure for the project, including a 20km-long transmission line to connect the solar facility with the NWIS.

If permitted, construction is anticipated to start in 2022 with energisation of the project’s first phase slated for a year after that.

The supporting document for the planning application, which can be found here, extols the benefits of the facility in reducing carbon emissions in Western Australia, especially in relation to Woodside’s LNG facilities in the region.

In November 2018, Woodside said it was “maturing a concept” to integrate industrial-scale solar with gas-fired generation at its Burrup Hub LNG facility, located near the solar-storage project now proposed.

Despite issues affecting investor confidence in utility-scale solar in Australia in recent years – many of which were explored within a feature first published in PV Tech Power last year – tens of gigawatts of solar projects have been earmarked for planning in the country, many of which lie within so-called Renewable Energy Zones in states such as New South Wales.

Applications to participate in the zones have been oversubscribed many times over, prompting the Government of New South Wales to open registrations of interest for another zone late last year.

Read Next

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

January 11, 2022
Solar power will account for nearly half of utility-scale capacity additions in the US this year, according to new figures from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

January 10, 2022
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is providing AU$40 million in funding to support research and development (R&D) that can help Australia reach its ‘ultra-low cost solar’ goal, recently added as a priority under the country’s decarbonisation strategy.

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

January 5, 2022
US utility Appalachian Power has unveiled plans to acquire or contract for nearly 300MW of solar PV over the next three years as it transitions towards net zero status by 2050.

BSW calls for solar barriers to be ‘torn down’ if Germany’s 200GW by 2030 target is to be reached

January 5, 2022
Around 5.3GW of solar was installed in Germany last year, however the trade body has warned that additional barriers will need to be “torn down” if the new German coalition government’s target of 200GW of operational solar capacity by 2030 is to be met.
PV Tech Premium

When is the right time for PV repowering?

December 30, 2021
As operational solar assets mature, news of repowering projects is steadily ramping up. Alice Grundy takes a look at what’s influencing decisions and just when the right time to repower is.
PV Tech Premium

What transmission technologies are easing grid connection?

December 29, 2021
New technologies are emerging to help constrained grids integrate an increasing number of solar projects. Molly Lempriere takes a look at three case studies of where technology is helping to decarbonise the grid faster.

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

